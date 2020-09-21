SRH 55/1 in 7 Overs (Target 164) | SRH vs RCB Live Score Updates IPL 2020: Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey Steady the Ship for Hyderabad

SRH vs RCB Live Score Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad are meeting Royal Challengers Bangalore in the third match of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) at the Dubai International Stadium. Both the sides are kick-starting their IPL 2020 campaign with this game and must aim to get off to a winning start. Having qualified for the playoffs in the last four seasons, SRH will take the field with a lot of confidence. On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Co are looking to break their jinx to lift the elusive trophy for the first time. Meanwhile, it would be best if you stayed tuned as the live commentary and updates of the match are coming your way. SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

David Warner has been reinstated as the captain of the team, and the Australian star has a point to prove. England’s Jonny Bairstow will open the innings alongside the skipper, and the duo will want to replicate their heroics from the last season. SRH also have one of the strongest bowling line-ups in IPL 2020 with Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed in the ranks. Apparently, the Hyderabad-based team have a balanced side on the paper which makes them one of the front runners to win the tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Speaking of RCB, the Virat Kohli-led side has been subjected to online trolling owing to their dismal performance despite having a strong team. Nevertheless, they’ll be determined to turn the tables around in UAE. Australian captain Aaron Finch will add more firepower in the batting department while skipper Kohli and AB de Villiers will handle the mantle in the middle overs. Bowling has been a massive concern for RCB over the years. This season, however, Bangalore have Adam Zampa and Dale Steyn alongside Navdeep Saini who has emerged as the regular member of India’s white-ball team.

With the two teams looking strong on the paper, predicting the favourites will not be easy. However, one thing is sure that the match will witness a tight contest as both RCB and SRH will be determined to make a winning start.