SRH Mid-Season Review, IPL 2021: A Volatile And Controversial Half Topped by Poor On-Field Show

A side that has been extremely volatile and frustrating to watch right through the start of the season has been Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite have a number of match winners in their squad, the side never got going and they have lost six out of the eight matches played. Such has been the dismal return that they had to axe David Warner, both as a captain as well as a batsman. Kane Williamson stepped in, but this did change their fortunes as they went down against Rajasthan Royals before the season was postponed.

Here’s How Sachin Tendulkar and The Lot Wished Their Mums on Mother’s Day

A number of players have already been tried but nothing has worked for the side. Now with Warner being dropped, a lot of questions face the side.

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal’s Wife Dhanashree Verma’s Latest ‘Groove Mix

The decision to drop Warner as a batsman did not go down too well with a number of former players and cricket experts. Former South African pacer Dale Steyn even predicted that it could be the last time Warner donned the orange jersey as there seemed to be a lot of miscommunication in the camp.

IPL 2021: Preity Zinta Gets Herself Clicked with the Other Shahrukh

“I don’t know whether David may have questioned some of the decisions they had made. Maybe when Manish Pandey was left out, I heard him say something along the lines of ‘It wasn’t his decision’ Sometimes management don’t appreciate that,” Steyn told ESPN.

“The captain of the team also needs to take ownership of this squad and know who is going out onto the field, and sometimes that gets taken out of their hands. I don’t know,” he went on to add.

There needs to be a lot of adjustments made to the roles of different players if SRH have to make a comeback when the season resumes. Although, they have fallen too far behind, but stranger things have happened in the league and a winning momentum could well see them sneak into the playoffs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here