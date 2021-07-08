Sreejesh, Irfan Among 8 Athletes from Kerala at Tokyo Olympics

Eight Keralites, including Olympian K.T. Irfan in the 20-kilometre walk, will be donning Indian colors at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Though the 31-year-old Irfan had competed at the Rio Olympics in 2016, he had to pull out because due to hamstring injury. Four years before that, he had finished 10th at the 2012 London Olympics and recorded his best timing of 1 hour, 20 minutes and 21 seconds.

He had won a bronze medal at the 2017 Asian race-walking championship.

Also Read: 3 TN Women Sprint Past All Odds to Be India's Hope at Tokyo Olympics

Seen in the Olympic swimming pool would be 27-year-old Sajan Prakash in the 200m butterfly race. Prakash had qualified after clocking 1:56:38 minutes in a qualification event in Italy.

This will be the swimmer's second outing for the country. He had finished 28th at Rio in 2016.

Also Read: PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Mental Health & Role as Older Brother

The 26-year-old Alex Antony will take part in the mixed 4x400m relay after he clocked 47.83 seconds in the national trials conducted by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

N.N. Tom, 26, with a personal best of 45.75 seconds in 400 meters will be representing the country in the mixed 4x400m relay.

The 26-year-old M.A. Yahiya will be representing India in the mixed 4x400m relay at Tokyo Olympics.

He holds the national record of 45.21 seconds in 400m and has competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics in both 400m and 4x400 men's relay races.

Also Read: Consistency Key as Neeraj Aims for the Stars at Tokyo Olympics

Former Indian hockey captain P.R. Sreejesh will man the goalpost for the Indian hockey team.

This would be the 33-year-old's third Olympics after the 2012 and 2016 games.

The 22-year-old Murali Sreeshankar will be representing India in long jump.

He qualified with a jump of 8.26m at the Federation Cup in Patiala and it was this jump that fetched him a ticket to Tokyo Olympics and also the national record, which is also the 11th best jump in the world this season.

Story continues

The 24-year-old J.M. Pillyalil will be representing India in men's 400m hurdles.

Though he failed to breach the 48.90 qualifying mark but still managed to qualify for Tokyo Olympics through world ranking quota which had 14 spots available.

. Read more on Olympic Sports by The Quint.Sreejesh, Irfan Among 8 Athletes from Kerala at Tokyo OlympicsBMW Motorrad Unveils CE 04 Electric Scooter: Check Price and Specs . Read more on Olympic Sports by The Quint.