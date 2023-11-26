Is Squirting Pee? And Other Pressing Questions About This Phenomenon

www.coenphotography.com - Getty Images

There are a lot of things you may hear about sex that will make you question if it’s actually a thing. Case in point: squirting. While it happens sometimes in porn, is squirting for real? Also, is squirting pee or something else entirely?

While squirting is real, it’s not something that everyone does—or is even aware of.

Meet the experts: Jennifer Wider, M.D., is a women’s health expert; Shawntres A. Parks, Ph.D., is a licensed marriage and family therapist and co-founder of Parks & Powers Psychotherapy ; Rebecca Hartman, L.M.H.C., is a licensed mental health therapist specializing in sex therapy at the Hawaii Center for Sexual and Relationship Health in Honolulu, Hawaii; Rachel Needle, Psy.D.is a licensed psychologist in West Palm Beach, Florida, and co-director of Modern Sex Therapy Institutes; Celeste Holbrook, Ph.D., is a sexual health educator.

Here’s what you need to know about this sexual phenomenon.

Is squirting real?

Squirting isn’t just a made-for-porn moment. “Squirting is indeed real,” says women’s health expert Jennifer Wider, M.D.

“Squirting is a real experience that happens for some vulva owners,” says sexual health educator Celeste Holbrook, Ph.D. The name is a little deceptive though, Holbrook says. “The release of fluid is typically more like a small flow or release of liquid verses ‘squirting’ across the room like a water gun.”

It’s hard to say exactly how many people squirt, but older research has found it can happen in up to 54% of people with a vulva, says Rebecca Hartman, L.M.H.C., a licensed mental health therapist specializing in sex therapy at the Hawaii Center for Sexual and Relationship Health in Honolulu, Hawaii.

What is squirting?

“Squirting is a function similar to urination where liquid is expelled from the bladder,” says Shawntres A. Parks, Ph.D., licensed marriage and family therapist and co-founder of Parks & Powers Psychotherapy. It involves a decent about of liquid—10 milliliters or more, Hartman says.

Story continues

Squirt is “odorless and tasteless,” Parks says. Squirting is not female ejaculation, though. “Female ejaculate is a thick milky substance that is emitted from paraurethral glands, also known as Skene’s glands, or the female prostate,” Hartman says. “It’s a very small amount, typically about one milliliter.” Sometimes squirt can contain prostate-specific antigen (PSA), an enzyme found in female ejaculate. “That suggests female ejaculation and squirting can happen at the same time,” Hartman says.

Is squirting pee?

No, squirting is not pee, although some people who squirt may wonder if they peed themselves, says Rachel Needle, Psy.D., a licensed psychologist in West Palm Beach, Florida, and co-director of Modern Sex Therapy Institutes.

“It does originate from the bladder,” Hartman says. “However, it’s unknown if the chemical makeup is the same as urine, or if it’s a diluted version.”

Why do women squirt?

It depends. “Vulva owners squirt because there is pressure being applied to the back side of the clitoris—also called the G-spot—inside the vaginal canal,” Holbrook says. “This pushes interstitial fluid into the urethra and out of the body.”

The pressure can come naturally from the clitoris being erect or from a finger, penis, or toy, Holbrook says. “Importantly, squirting doesn’t feel great to all vulva owners and it typically doesn’t happen during orgasm, although it can,” she says.

Ultimately, some women are prone to squirting than others. “Researchers don’t have a good grasp on why one woman may squirt and another can’t,” Parks says.

You Might Also Like