Squirrels mysteriously dying around Midlands neighborhoods. Are they being poisoned?

Squirrels are popping up dead on porches and in backyards across the Columbia area, according to several neighborhood residents.

The causes of deaths are a mystery, but a number of locals are concluding that the rodents are possibly being poisoned.

A Nextdoor account user under the name of “A.M.” posted from the Shandon neighborhood last week asking if other nearby neighbors had noticed the sudden emergence of dead squirrels. The website is often used for people to ask questions and post about happenings in their neighborhoods.

“Dead squirrels,” the post read. “Has anyone noticed seeing dead squirrels (with no sign of trauma). My neighbor and I have seen quite a few recently.”

One commenter suggested that the cause might be related to chemicals people use in their backyards to keep grass healthy and free of insects, while someone else suggested raccoons were the culprits.

But the overwhelming consensus appeared to be poisoning, potentially intended for other rodents, commenters wrote.

“They are, most likely, being poisoned by second generation rodenticides, used to control rats,” one person said. “This poison not only kills squirrels but kills other wildlife, such as hawks and owls, that eat rodents. These rodenticides should be outlawed, because there are other ways to control rats that are not damaging to the environment. Find out who in your neighborhood has hired a contractor to control rats and try to convince them to use other methods. Otherwise, you will continue to see dead squirrels and raptors.”

“I don’t care what kind of animal it is, you don’t poison them, that is a horrible death,” another user wrote.

A spokeswoman for the S.C. Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday that the agency hasn’t heard any complaints relating to a sudden influx of squirrel deaths or poisonings in the area.