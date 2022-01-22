On Squirrel Appreciation Day, the furry critters cause power outage in California town

While Friday was National Squirrel Appreciation Day, some residents of Patterson probably weren’t appreciating them.

The Turlock Irrigation District reported around 3 p.m. that a squirrel damaged equipment, affecting power for 88 Patterson customers, TID communications specialist Brandon McMillan said. But Patterson residents didn’t have to go nuts for too long — power was restored by 4:30 p.m.

“While a relatively small percentage of TID outages are caused by animals, from time-to-time rodents or birds can get into equipment in our facilities and cause outages,” McMillan said.

Wildlife rehabilitation Christy Hargrove founded National Squirrel Appreciation Day in 2001 to educate people about and celebrate squirrels, according to the National Day Calendar.