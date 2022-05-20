Squirrel announces new Full-Service Restaurant Edition of the Squirrel Cloud POS at NRA 2022

·3 min read

Squirrel Cloud POS moves into sophisticated full-service restaurants with a new edition and new partners.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Squirrel Systems, a leading technology provider to the hospitality industry, announced the newest edition of the Squirrel Cloud POS at the National Restaurant Association tradeshow. Full service means all types of service today, and the Squirrel Cloud's Full-Service Restaurant edition was built to enable operators to better serve their guests at the table, bar, counter, curbside or via delivery – however the guest prefers.

Squirrel announces new Full-Service Restaurant Edition of the Squirrel Cloud POS at NRA 2022 (CNW Group/Squirrel Systems)
Squirrel announces new Full-Service Restaurant Edition of the Squirrel Cloud POS at NRA 2022 (CNW Group/Squirrel Systems)

Inside the restaurant, the Full-Service Restaurant edition adds all the table service capabilities busy restaurants need such as transfers across servers, tables, and departments, sharing of items and split payments. Coursing options allow the meal to be automatically or manually paced. More uniquely, Squirrel leaned on its pedigree in sophisticated table service environments to create unique ordering workflows for tableside ordering and upscale or fine-dining discreet, terminal based-ordering.

The Squirrel Cloud Full-Service Edition was honed based on feedback from the independent restaurants participating in the Squirrel Cloud Early Access program throughout 2021 and 2022. Squirrel's expertise in the enterprise full-service restaurant space also allowed for collaboration with innovative, long-time enterprise customers such as Wolfgang Puck.

The team at Wolfgang Puck brings large scale, fine dining insights to the product, helping to refine the Squirrel Cloud offering for sophisticated restaurants and demanding kitchens. "Our team has been working closely with Squirrel to create a Cloud Point-of-Sale for the type of fine-dining restaurants we operate," said Michael Lubitz, CFO at Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining. "We are looking forward to seeing our restaurants run on a modern, cloud-based Point-of-Sale platform built for enterprise restaurant customers."

Filling out full-service restaurant needs is a curated list of newly integrated, best-of-breed partner solutions. Squirrel worked with Restaurant365, SevenRooms, Tacit Maegan and Eigen xDine online ordering to add their world-class products to the Squirrel Cloud ecosystem. Easy to use, secure, pay-at-the-table capabilities were added in conjunction with Squirrel's payment partners SHIFT4, Elavon and Eigen.

The Squirrel Cloud is a next-generation point-of-sale platform built in partnership with Microsoft on Microsoft Azure® cloud infrastructure. This partnership allows Squirrel to deliver enterprise-grade reliability to its customers while accelerating the pace of feature development. "Only ten months after releasing the first publicly available version of the Squirrel Cloud POS, Squirrel's Product and R&D teams have been able to deliver the functionality required to run discerning full-service restaurants," said Jason Leeson, President of Squirrel Systems. "This is the pace of innovation that a true, modern cloud point-of-sale platform delivers to our customers."

Visit Squirrel at booth #6034 at the National Restaurant Association Tradeshow May 21-24, 2022, or visit www.squirrelsystems.com/squirrel-cloud to see the Squirrel Cloud Full-Service Restaurant Edition.

About Squirrel Systems

Squirrel Systems is a leading provider of point-of-sale solutions focused exclusively on the Hospitality market. Squirrel revolutionized the industry with the first touchscreen restaurant POS system and continues to introduce market-leading innovations to help shape the industry. Visit www.squirrelsystems.com/squirrel-story to learn why Squirrel only works with food and beverage operators to enable amazing guest experiences from table to curb.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/squirrel-announces-new-full-service-restaurant-edition-of-the-squirrel-cloud-pos-at-nra-2022-301552267.html

SOURCE Squirrel Systems

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/20/c9935.html

