How Squid Game took over the world

Squid Game. When did you first encounter that strange pairing of words? Perhaps it was while idly flicking around the Netflix home page for something diverting to watch over the weekend. Or perhaps it was someone breathlessly hyping it up on your social media platform of choice. Maybe it was in a thinkpiece, ruminating on what the show says about South Korea, capitalism or cephalopods. Or maybe you received a letter from your child’s school warning that some pupils had been caught watching clips of the (at times incredibly) violent series on TikTok.

Whatever it was, it’s clear that by now you’re far more likely to be familiar with the phrase Squid Game than not. The Korean-language drama, about a group of down-on-their-luck Seoul residents who are lured into playing a deadly contest, has entered that rarefied space reserved for Game of Thrones-sized megahits, and is currently on track to become Netflix’s most popular show (though – caveat! – this is only according to Netflix, who do not release comprehensive, verified viewing figures for their series).

On the face of it, this level of success is pretty surprising. Squid Game after all is a subtitled series with no source material (and, by extension, inbuilt fans) to lean on, next to no advance press around it (at least outside South Korea), a dark, high-concept premise and – as those schools are warning – some truly gnarly violence. So why has it conquered the planet?

1. The Netflix factor

Netflix, you might have noticed, is pretty handy at this whole streaming lark. A combination of heavy investment into global production ($500 million in the case of Korea) and a world-beating algorithm that knows what to push to viewers and when, has meant that the streamer has an entire planet’s worth of compelling dramas just waiting to become smash hits. It’s well worth checking out this fascinating Vulture deep dive into their approach with Squid Game.

2. Subtitles are no longer scary

“The one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles”, as Bong Joon-Ho, director of another South Korean hit – Parasite – put it, has long since stopped seeming intimidating to most English-language viewers (the rest of the world having treated subtitles – or dubbing – as the norm for decades), a development that arguably began with the Scandi-crime boom of the late 00s. Now they’re so widely accepted that plenty of people stick them on regardless of whether a series is in a foreign language or not.

3. There’s an audience for confrontational TV

As the world has begun to feel more confusing and threatening, two schools of TV seem to have emerged: shows that seek to reflect real-life concerns, and shows that seek to provide escapism from them. Both approaches have proved successful: in the former camp you might put The Handmaid’s Tale, which seemed to chime with the fears of women in Trump’s America; in the latter, you’d include the relentlessly optimism of Ted Lasso, or the comforting nostalgia of series like Stranger Things. Squid Game certainly fits into the first column, offering a withering critique of late-stage capitalism, like Parasite before it.

5. That name

Yes, it’s daft – but it’s also intriguing, managing to be both childlike and suggestive of something dark and ominous.

6. Shock and gore

Chalk it up to autopsy-heavy detective dramas, or the almost routine levels of ultraviolence in Game of Thrones, but it does feel like viewers have fewer qualms about the spilling of claret in their shows these days. The warning message at the start of Squid Game almost serves as a selling point, hinting that the stakes of this series are truly life or – very bloody – death.

7. And crucially, it’s actually good

I have a few gripes about Squid Game, though most of them are highly spoiler-ish so I’ll keep them to myself until everyone’s had time to see the lot. Still, on the whole it’s an impressive piece of work – stylishly shot, economically told, and boasting great characters and bite-your-nails-down-to-the-skin levels of thrillingness. If you can stomach Squid Game, it’s well worth diving in.

From the archive

Before Squid Game, there was South Korean cinema. Here’s the Guide’s Phil Hoad on why it’s world beating:

Non-cinephiles probably first started becoming aware that something interesting was going on when Park’s Oldboy was released in the west in 2004. Its bone-crunching violence and dark plot put it in the “extreme Asian” cinema bracket that was already readily exportable. But Oldboy – and the other films in the director’s Vengeance trilogy – had more going on than that. They featured a peculiar blend of tones, absurdist comedy clattering straight into vaulting tragedy, that seemed uniquely Korean. Like protagonist Oh Dae-su, finally freed after 15 years of incarceration, cramming a fistful of live octopus into his gob.

Play next

STREAM I’m a sucker for a political documentary, particularly one with a ton of grainy VHS archive footage, ominous strings and plenty of Machiavellian players, so Blair & Brown: The New Labour Revolution is certainly working its magic on me. It’s airing on Monday nights on BBC Two, but you can watch the lot on iPlayer.

CUE UP There are an awful lot of Jack the Ripper-themed podcasts out there, but Bad Women, the latest effort from Malcolm Gladwell’s Pushkin Industries studio, finds a new way of processing that grisly cold case: by telling the story of his victims. You can listen to the first three episodes now.

LISTEN Aeon Station is the new project from Kevin Whelan, one quarter of the absolutely dynamite indie rock band, the Wrens. I’ve mixed feelings about Whelan’s new venture, not least because it seems to have been prompted by a massive falling-out with Wrens bandmate Charles Bissell over their extremely long-awaited new album (their last one, The Meadowlands, was released all the way back in 2003) , but it’s hard to deny that his lead-off single, Queens, is anything other than an absolute blooter.

READ Gamesmaster host Dominik Diamond has played Fifa for nearly 20 years. But now he’s breaking up with it, thanks to micropayments and abusive online players. You can read his full takedown here.

You be the Guide

Some great responses for my call-out for unusual work soundtracks, from old-school trash to Gerry and the Pacemakers:

I have to admit that when even the word “space” is mentioned, my eyes glaze over and I wonder what I’ll have for tea. So I don’t know why I went to see “First Man” because I was bored rigid, although I did come away with an appreciation of just how much like a tin can their spacecraft was. But the music! Justin Hurwitz’s score was beautiful and I often have it playing when I’m working. I find its gentle melodies, picked out often on a harp. so relaxing – give it a whirl! Judith Rossiter

I have been retired for over a decade but my go-to was invariably early Beatles, Gerry and the Pacemakers – sort of British pop 1962 to 1965. I knew it all so well it didn’t require me to actually listen, and if actual sounds were not allowed as in libraries etc (I spent time as a freelance researcher) it was all there, playing in my head! But even now I have certain ‘life playlist’ music – I have hefty mobility issues and use two mobility scooters – one for easy-access shopping, maxes out at 4 mph, and I do my usual distance supermarket run, five-miles round trip, singing along to Abba Gold, and occasionally the Beatles’ White Album. My other scooter, also known as Nanna’s Harley, can do a massive 8.5 mph, and I have been known to raise eyebrows and/or laughter heading down the A19 (I live on it!) to Bat Out of Hell! One, however, has been my go-to chill piece since I first heard it: [Fleetwood Mac’s] Albatross. My relaxation place was always anywhere I could hear the North Sea hitting the beach, and Albatross takes me close! Patricia Carline

As an engineer I have to produce a lot of technical spreadsheets. My soundtrack is always old-school thrash. Trust me – perfect fit. Complex procedures, however, require roots reggae and when the going gets tough … proper-job soul (Stax, Motown – you know the labels). Jonathon Kardasz

