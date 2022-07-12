‘Squid Game,’ ‘Stranger Things’ and More Stars and Producers React to Emmy Nominations: ‘Chrissy: This One’s for You!’

The 2022 Emmy nominations arrived on Tuesday, with HBO’s “Succession” leading the pack with 25 nods. It was a big day for “Squid Game,” too, which became the first non-English language show to get a nomination for Outstanding Drama.

“Stranger Things,” “Abbot Elementary,” “The White Lotus,” “Hacks” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” are some of the many shows recognized on Tuesday.

And here’s how all the stars, show creators, producers and more reacted:

Shawn Levy, Outstanding Drama Series, “Stranger Things”

“We took some big swings in Season 4. Inspired as always by the voice and vision of our Brothers Duffer, the ST cast and crew aimed to pull off storytelling that was more ambitious than we’ve ever tried before. Along the way, we were confident that if we could pull this story off, audiences would be rewarded with our most emotional and satisfying season yet. To have this season embraced by hundreds of millions of viewers around the world has been incredible, and to have it now acknowledged with these nominations from the Television Academy is so gratifying and thrilling. Chrissy: this one’s for you!”

Lee Jung-Jae, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, “Squid Game”

“First, I would like to share my sincere gratitude. It is a tremendous honor to be nominated together with these brilliant actors. I would like to share this honor with the Squid Game fans around the world, who showed us endless love and support, and the Squid Game team, who worked very hard to make everything possible.”

Norman Lear and Brent Miller, Outstanding Variety Special Live, “Live in Front of a Studio Audience”

“Thank you, Television Academy, for blessing us with another nomination for ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience.’ In addition to our fellow producers, we really want to thank our incredible cast for jumping into the shoes of those iconic characters of ‘The Facts of Life’ and ‘Diff’rent Strokes’ and re-introducing them to a new generation of television viewers, while simultaneously celebrating the former producers, writers, cast and crew of the original productions.”

Justin Halperin and Patrick Schumacker, Executive Producers, Outstanding Comedy Series, “Abbot Elementary”

“We are incredibly grateful and excited at these nominations. The entire cast, crew, and writing staff are some of the most talented people we’ve ever worked with. We are so thankful Quinta trusted us with helping her make this show and she deserves every accolade that comes her way. She is insanely good at everything she does. It’s frankly unnerving.

“We made Abbott because we wanted to make people laugh but also show the daily struggle teachers go through and the respect and admiration they deserve. We’re realizing now this reads like it was written by a PR robot but rest assured these were the original thoughts of two humans who are shockingly paid to write things.”

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk (Creator/Showrunner/Writer/Director), Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Director for a Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, “Squid Game”

“I feel so happy and honored that ‘Squid Game’ became the first non-English language series to be nominated for the Emmy Awards. I hope that Squid Game’s Emmy nominations will open up even more opportunities for the whole world to enjoy and appreciate each other’s content beyond the barriers of culture and language.”

Alexandra Daddario, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series, “The White Lotus”

“It is such an honor to be nominated for my first Emmy! I just cried so much in front of a bunch of people! Thank you so much to the Television Academy for honoring not only myself, but my fellow cast mates and Mike White. I am so proud of this show and will be forever grateful to have had this opportunity and to work alongside such incredible people and to have been stranded at this resort together.”

Adrien Brody, nominated for Guest Actor, “Succession”

“Thank you to the Television Academy for this incredible recognition and to HBO, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick for inviting me to be a part of such meaningful work. I am a huge fan of ‘Succession’ and beyond thrilled to have been included in such an extraordinary show. I’m grateful to share this honor with the brilliant cast and crew of Succession, and the fantastic writers who shaped the character, making him so fun to play. A special thank you and congratulations to Adam, Jesse, Brian, and Jeremy.”

Director Ron Howard and subject Jose Andres, Outstanding Cinematography for a Non-Fiction Program and Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Special, “We Feed People”

Ron Howard: “This journey on “We Feed People,” has been so eye-opening. We are beyond thrilled by this incredible recognition from our peers. This honor is an extraordinary acknowledgment of the tremendous work of José Andrés and his team at World Central Kitchen. This film, at its core, is a story about volunteerism and all the good that can happen when we come together as one community. Their mission is inspiring and gives hope for our humanity. It is a true privilege for me and our team at Imagine Documentaries to share this honor with the team on this film, our cinematographers Kris Kaczor, Sebastian Lindstrom, Alicia Sully and National Geographic.”

Jose Andres: “I never imagined such a beautiful film would one day be made about World Central Kitchen, paying tribute to the countless men and women who have joined us to always be there in emergencies around the world with a hot plate of food. This incredible honor is for all of them…and of course for Ron, his team at Imagine Documentaries, and the people of National Geographic, who have done an amazing job capturing the heart of not just what we do, or where we go, but why we show up. Each of us can ask that simple question, “What can I do?” People everywhere can use their know-how in their community to join whatever organization responds to what they care about. Even in our darkest times, this is the light, showing others we care. Without empathy, nothing works. With it, imagine what is possible?”

