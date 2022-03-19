'Squid Game' Star Jung Ho-yeon Joins Alfonso Cuarón’s Apple TV+ Thriller Series 'Disclaimer'

Squid Game's Jung Ho-yeon is officially joining the cast of Alfonso Cuarón’s upcoming Apple TV+ thriller series, Disclaimer.

According to reports, the South Korean actress and model will portray the role of Kim, who is described as an "ambitious, hardworking, and eager-to-please" character who knows that she will get her "big break" working for Catherine Ravenscroft, the "successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions" and is played by Cate Blanchett.

Jung joins the previously-announced cast of Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen and Kodi Smit-McPhee. The series is based on Renee Knight's novel of the same name; Disclaimer follows Catherine Ravenscroft as she finds a book on her bedside table written by a widower (Kline), and she realizes she is a main character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past.

Stay tuned for an official trailer and release date.

Elsewhere in entertainment, take a look at The Weeknd's character on The Simpsons.