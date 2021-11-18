When Is 'Squid Game' Season 2 Out? Rumours, Teasers, and Everything You Need to Know

Photo credit: -

Chuck a hot water bottle in your seven-deck bunk bed and stick another 20 double-A batteries in your gigantic laser-eyed murder doll: Squid Game is coming back for a second series.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed that he's going to start writing a follow-up to Netflix's megahit.

"So there’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season," Hwang said in early November. "So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season."

It's still in the very early stages of development at the minute, and Hwang hasn't given anything away about how things will pan out for Gi-hun after his survival of the first round of games.

"It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this: Gi-hun will come back, and he will do something for the world."

Who's in Squid Game 2?

Given Gi-hun's coming back, we can expect to see Lee Jung-jae return to play him. Gong Yoo, whose cameos as the recruiter who pulls Gi-hun into the games in the first place were a highlight, could come back too.

Other than that, pretty much everyone's dead, and nobody else has been announced just yet.

What's going to happen in Squid Game 2?

No idea. Neither had Hwang when he spoke to Variety in late September 2021.

"I don’t have well developed plans for Squid Game 2," he said. "It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors."

That'd make sense, given that the first Squid Game had been germinating in Hwang's head since 2008, and that forming the story and games took a lot of batting back and forth ideas with friends.

Then again, Hwang also said he's "not great at teamwork," so that bodes well. Hwang's next project, KO Club, is apparently a treatise on intergenerational conflict, so there's

Story continues

When will Squid Game 2 come out?

Again, no firm dates just yet. But given it's just got the green light, and it took ages to make the first one, and Hwang's not really got round to sharpening his pencils yet, don't bank on it arriving before the end of 2022.

You Might Also Like