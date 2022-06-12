‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Greenlighted By Netflix
It’s official — Netflix has renewed its biggest series, Squid Game, for a second season. The followup had been in development, and Netflix brass — as well as the series’ writer, director and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk and main cast — had teased a return of the show following the runaway success of the initial installment.
Season 2 has now received a green light. In a letter for fans, Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed the new chapter and teased who may be back for it. You can read it below.
