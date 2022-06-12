Squid Game Renewed for Season 2

Squid Game will be played again. Let me repeat: Squid Game will be played again.

Netflix on Sunday announced that it has renewed the Korean drama for a second season, following its record-breaking launch.

The news follows much talk and many long-running rumors about potential Seasons 2 and 3, but Sunday’s announcement makes the return of Squid Game finally official.

The streamer’s announcement included a letter from the series’ director, writer and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk. “It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year,” he wrote. “It took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever.”

In addition to confirming Gi-hun and the Front Man’s return, he also promised to introduce Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su, in the sophomore season.

Out of the gate, Squid Game became the first Korean original series to top Netflix’s consumer-facing Top 10 popularity chart and it quickly was on track to be the company’s biggest non-English series of all time (besting Spain’s Money Heist).

Speaking with Vulture in late September, Bela Bajaria — Netflix’s Global TV chief — was “upbeat” about a renewal, though she said it would depend on writer/director Hwang Dong-hyuk’s schedule and interest. “He has a film and other things he’s working on,” Bajaria said. “We’re trying to figure out the right structure for him.”

Season 1 ended with (mild spoilers alert!) one player emerging as the victor of the brutal six-round competition, though it is unclear if that character will continue on into Season 2.

Hwang himself has said that any possible Season 2 would likely bring on an actual writers room as well as other directors, and that — without spoiling much of anything — any follow-up might explore the issue of police officers “not acting fast enough.“

Squid Game, which released nine episodes on Sept. 17, is more fully described as “an imaginative, unorthodox story in which 456 contestants risk their lives in a mysterious survival game — involving multiple rounds of childhood games — for a chance to win 45.6 billion won” (or about US$40 million). Hwang (The Fortress) wrote and directed all nine episodes, while the cast features Lee Jung-jae (Chief of Staff), Park Hae-soo (Yungnyong-i Nareusya), Yeong-su Oh (The Great Queen Seondeok), Wi Ha-Joon (The Greatest Divorce), fashion model Jung Ho-yeon, Heo Sung-tae (Your Honor), Anupam Tripathi and Joo-ryeong Kim.

