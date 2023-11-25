Squid Game reality show contestants threaten lawsuit

Pete Dadds - Netflix

Contestants on the new Squid Game-inspired reality series are threatening legal action against Netflix, after claiming they were injured during production.

Squid Game: The Challenge sees 456 real players — the same number featured in the hit drama — compete in a series of challenges in the hope of winning $4.56 million.

Express Solicitors, a British personal injuries law firm, is representing two unnamed players who say they suffered from hypothermia and nerve damage, after shooting the show's opening game in cold UK conditions.

Netflix

Related: Netflix's Squid Game reality show gets tense first trailer as release date confirmed

The iconic 'Red Light, Green Light' game sees the contestants try to evade the detection of a robotic doll. The reality series filmed the opening challenge at former RAF base Cardington Studios — with The Sun previously reporting on players being stretchered away from the airplane hangar as a result of the temperatures.

David Slade, CEO of Express Solicitors, released a statement detailing his clients' trauma at having to remain motionless during the game. "We recognise people may see this as a classic David and Goliath battle with the company and its production partners," he began.

"Contestants thought they were taking part in something fun and those injured did not expect to suffer as they did. Now they have been left with injuries after spending time being stuck in painful stress positions in cold temperatures."

Netflix

Related: Squid Game confirms further cast additions following previous backlash

A spokesperson for Squid Game: The Challenge said: "No lawsuit has been filed by any of the Squid Game contestants. We take the welfare of our contestants extremely seriously."

Netflix dropped the show's first five episodes on November 22. Ahead of its release, the series had been blighted by reports of concerning conditions on set.

The streaming giant subsequently released a statement in February 2023 — alongside production companies Studio Lambert and The Garden — addressing the claims. "We've taken all the appropriate safety precautions, including after care for contestants — and an independent adjudicator is overseeing each game to ensure it's fair to everyone," they told Vanity Fair.

Story continues

Squid Game: The Challenge is available to stream on Netflix with new episodes weekly.

You Might Also Like