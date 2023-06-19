Squid Game: Netflix reveals new details in season two teaser trailer

Netflix has released more details about season two of Squid Game, including which stars are returning.

The first season of Squid Game was Netflix’s biggest debut hit ever, being watched by 111 million viewers globally. The TV show won a number of awards, including Screen Actors Guild awards for best actor, actress and ensemble cast, plus Primetime Emmy awards for best actor and best director.

Now, fans have been offered a glimpse into the second season and the streaming platform has aired a teaser at its 2023 Tudum show.

Who is in Squid Game season two?

Lee Jung-jae is back as Seong Gi-hun. Lee Byung-hun will reprise his role as the masked Front Man and Wi Ha-jun returns as the policeman searching for his missing brother. Gong Yoo, who plays the salesman that initially invites Gi-hun to join the game, also appears.

New cast members joining the second season include Yang Dong-Geun, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-Hoon and Si-wan Yim.

Squid Game premiered in September 2021 (Netflix)

What is Squid Game season two about?

Not much is known about the plot of season two, but at the end of season one Gi-hun was determined to get revenge on the game makers for their role in killing hundreds of innocent players.

A year after the games, he has not spent his prize money and is living in poverty in his hometown in South Korea.

Out of the blue, he’s invited to meet Il-nam, the old man and Gi-hun’s ally, who he believed was killed during the games. Gi-hun discovers that Il-nam was responsible for the games, shortly before the old man dies.

A chance encounter with the salesman at the train station prompts Gi-hun to miss a trip to visit his daughter to instead call the number on the salesman’s card.

On the phone, he tells the game makers: “I’m not a horse. I’m a person. That’s why I want to know who you people are and how you can commit such atrocities against people. That’s why I can’t forgive you for everything you’re doing.”

Il-nam’s true identity was revealed in the final episode of season one (Netflix)

When is Squid Game season two out?

No official release date has been revealed for season two of Squid Game by Netflix.

In February, Lee Jung-jae told allkpop: “Anyways, Squid Game 2 will begin filming in the summer and the filming will likely last for about 10 months.

“We were working on season one for about 10 months as well, but that was with delays caused by Covid-19. But, seeing as season 2 will be bigger in scale, it will probably take longer to complete.”

This means that fans may have to wait until 2024 to see the second season.

A competition reality show, titled Squid Game: The Challenge, is also in the works.