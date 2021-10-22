Squid Game Funko Pops are here! Get the first look at all your favorite players miniaturized

As Player 001 always says, doing something is always more fun than just watching. And now you can play Squid Game without risking your life, all thanks to Funko Pops.

In less than a month since its Sept. 27 release, Netflix's Korean survival drama went from completely unknown to must-see TV — it's now the streaming service's biggest series launch ever and the first Korean series to hit No. 1 in the U.S. It's an international phenomenon, and it's taking over Funko as well.

Funko Seong Gi-hun a.k.a. Player 456

EW has your exclusive first look at the first ever line of Squid Game Funko Pops featuring all your favorite players from the hit series. The mini versions of Players 456, 218, 001, 067, and 199, plus two different masked guards are collectibles that are available for preorder on Walmart starting today. All but one guard can also be purchased on Amazon as well. While an additional guard figure will be available exclusively on Funko's website.

Squid Game centers on down-on-his-luck gambling addict Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), a.k.a. Player 456, who joins a competition with 455 other players for a chance at a cash prize big enough to not only settle all his debts, but also change his life in ways he could never have imagined. But the players soon learn that these seemingly innocent games are actually life-or-death, and only one person can walk away from the violent competition as the winner.

The Funko Pops are available at all locations Funko is sold, and the Squid Game line will be available in stores in early 2022. Check out the first look at all the new Funko Pops below:

Funko Cho Sang-woo a.k.a. Player 218

Funko Oh Il-nam a.k.a. Player 001

Funko Kang Sae-byeok a.k.a. Player 067

Funko Abdul Ali a.k.a. Player 199

Funko Masked Worker

All of the figures above are available for preorder on Walmart or Amazon starting today.

But wait, there's more! You can complete your collection with a triangle-masked soldier available exclusively on the Funko website, and a square-masked manager available exclusively at Walmart.

Funko Masked Soldier

Funko Masked Manager

