Squid Game creator teases Star Wars-like conflict in season 2

Squid Game season 2 will feature some conflict ripped straight out of a galaxy far, far away.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the Netflix phenomenon's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk made this surprising Star Wars reference when discussing new paths for characters.

"I'm not really in the right place to be discussing season 2 in an official setting, but if there were to be a season 2, in the first season that we saw Gi-hun is a character whose humanity is shown through or exposed in certain situations.

"In other words, his humanity is shown through a very passive manner," he explained.

"But I would think that in the second season, what he has learned from the games and his experience in the first season, they will all be put to use in a more active manner. And at the same time, as for the Front Man [Lee Byung-hun] who was also a past winner but became a Front Man, it's like Darth Vader. Some end up Jedi and some become Darth Vader, right?

"I think that maybe Gi-hun will go through a certain critical point where he is put through a test as well."

So no lightsaber-wielding twists, then.

Further along, Cho Sang-woo (that's Player 218) actor Park Hae-soo praised the Squid Game creative team for producing a "uniquely Korean story".

"The fact that something we prepared for a long time and showcased to the world in the Korean language and filled with Korean culture, the fact that this was loved by so many around the world and so many people related to it, that was something I'm really proud of," he noted.



