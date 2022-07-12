"Squid Game" Continues Its Reign by Securing 14 Emmy Nominations

Squid Game S1

The 2022 Emmy nominations were unveiled on July 12, and Netflix's "Squid Game" absolutely swept, earning 14 nods and making history as the first non-English-language show to be nominated for outstanding drama series. The show, which remains Netflix's most-watched original series of all time, follows a group of 456 contestants participating in a series of children's games to win a cash prize - but the kicker is that if they lose, they die.

Written by Hwang Dong-hyuk, who was nominated for outstanding writing for the finale and outstanding directing for the pilot, the show stars Lee Jung-jae, who also received a nomination for lead actor in a drama series. His costars Park Hae-soo and HoYeon Jung were nominated for outstanding supporting actor and outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, respectively. Lee Yoo-mi also received a nomination for outstanding guest actress, and composer Jung Jae-il was tapped for outstanding original main title music.

"Squid Game" was confirmed for a second season in November 2021. Hwang celebrated the renewal by sharing a message across social media at the time. "It took 12 years to bring the first season of 'Squid Game' to life last year," he wrote. "But it took 12 days for 'Squid Game' to become the most popular Netflix series ever." Now, with their history-making Emmy nominations in the books, the "Squid Game" team have even more reason to celebrate.

The 74th annual primetime Emmy Awards will air on NBC on Sept. 12.

