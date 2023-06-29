Squid Game confirms further cast additions following previous backlash

Jun Sato - Getty Images

Netflix has announced eight new cast members for the second season of Squid Game.

Season two of the hit Korean thriller will introduce fans to some new characters, played stars including It's Okay Not to Be Okay's Park Gyu-young, singer Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, and Itaewon Class' Lee David.

Courtesy of Netflix

The cast is rounded out by Sweet Home's Lee Jin-uk, rapper Choi Seung-hyun (aka TOP), Roh Jae-won, and If You Wish Upon Me's Won Ji-an.



The news comes a couple of weeks after fans criticised the lack of women in season's two first casting announcement.

At the time, Netflix was quick to respond to the backlash and promised that the show's leading ladies would be announced soon – a promise they've now fulfilled.

Jun Sato - Getty Images

The new players join returning cast members Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo, who will reprise their respective roles as Seong Gi-hun, Front Man, police detective Jun-ho and the Recruiter.

Ready for more SQUID GAME news?



Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an are joining us for Season 2!#squidgame #squidgame2 pic.twitter.com/o9V36PdxGz — Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent) June 29, 2023

Newcomers Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun will also be introduced to the games.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actors came together for their first table this week, while production is set to begin on season two later this year.



Netflix

While fans wait for Squid Game season two to arrive on Netflix, they can tune in to its reality spin-off show Squid Game: The Challenge this November.

The controversial show will see 456 players compete in games inspired by the original series for a $4.56 million prize.

In a teaser trailer released earlier this month, we can see the iconic sets for the deadly games being built, as well a a real-life replica of Young-hee, the show's creepy killer doll.

Squid Game season 1 is streaming now on Netflix. Season 2 has been confirmed.

