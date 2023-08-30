Squick Game? Human Organs Auction Is Derailed by Earthquake in Trailer for Korean Thriller on Paramount+
The auctioning of an unwitting donor’s assorted organs gets interrupted by an earthquake in the trailer for Bargain, a festival award-winning South Korean dystopian thriller series heading to Paramount+.
All six episodes will premiere Thursday, Oct. 5 on Paramount+ in the U.S, the UK, Canada, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.
In Bargain, men are lured to a remote hotel under the guise of illicit sexual encounters only to be caught in a trafficking ring where their organs are auctioned off to the highest bidder. But as revealed in the trailer, after a catastrophic earthquake hits, the victims, traffickers and buyers all find themselves trapped inside the crumbling building, where they must fight to survive the aftermath — at any cost.
Adapted by writer/director Jeon Woo-sung from Lee Chung-hyun’s award-winning 2015 short film of the same name, Bargain stars Jin Sun-kyu (Revenant, Those Who Read the Hearts of Evil), Jun Jong-seo (Money Heist: Korea) and Chang Ryul (South Korea’s Stranger).
Will you seek out this Bargain when it hits Paramount+ in October?
