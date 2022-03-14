Squatters take over Belgravia mansion with ‘links to oligarch’

(Evening Standard)

A group of squatters have occupied a Belgravia mansion they claim is owned by a Russian oligarch.

The activists broke into 5 Belgrave Square just after midnight before hanging Ukrainian flags and a banner reading: ‘The property has been liberated’ and ‘Putin go f*** yourself’.

Police were called to the property at 1am on Monday following reports that a group of people had gained entry.

The group said, on Monday morning, it had occupied the mansion to show “solidarity with the people of Ukraine”. It said it wanted to use the property as a refugee centre.

Russian oligarchs: You occupy Ukraine, We Occupy You!



Statement from the occupied mansion: pic.twitter.com/5uLL54mN3D — resistlondon (@resist_london) March 14, 2022

The mansion is believed to belong to the family of Oleg Deripaska, one of seven Russian oligarchs to be hit with sanctions by the UK to punish allies of Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine.

The six-storey Grade I listed property on Belgrave Square was bought for an estimated £25m in 2003.

Once one of the richest men linked to President Putin, Deripaska has made billions from his shares in Russia’s aluminium industries, including En+ energy group which he founded.

He owns several properties in the UK worth millions.

Deripaska has been subject to US sanctions since 2018 over alleged links to the Russian government, including allegations of cyber-attacks and election meddling.

He called the claims “a lie”, saying: “The idea that I am some kind of ‘’Kremlin operative’’... is clearly idiotic nonsense.”

Unlike many sanctioned oligarchs Deripaska has been vocal about his view on the war, taking to social media to call for peace.

“I remain committed to my belief that an immediate ceasefire and peace agreement as soon as humanly possible is the best and only solution to stop this madness in Ukraine,” he wrote on Twitter.