Wordle is the diversion we need now

Jamal Michel
·4 min read

Every day, it seems, many of us are struggling over the same word. Social media is peppered with images of gray, yellow and green boxes. Why? In a word, Wordle.

Those of us who play all are a bit obsessed with it. The free game, developed by software engineer and New York resident Josh Wardle, is simple enough: You are given six chances to solve the day’s five letter word, with every incorrect answer giving you a hint as to which letters are correct and which are not.

When the British-raised puzzle enthusiast created Wordle so he and his partner could enjoy it together, Wardle told TechCrunch he had no clue that the project would amass 2 million players in just a few weeks.

Tracking the game’s success is as nebulous as anything going viral, and when Wardle shared the game with family and a few friends, he was as shocked as any to find out it made its way to the Twitter feeds of scholars, academics, journalists, and gamers who loved puzzlers.

After shelving a prototype of the game in 2013, Wardle returned to it during the pandemic and fine-tuned its features to the version we all feverishly play today. The New York Times said it went from 90 people playing on Nov. 1 to recently over 300,000 about two months later.

Once you guess a word in the online game Wordle, you will receive feedback telling you which letters, if any, are in the correct place.
Once you guess a word in the online game Wordle, you will receive feedback telling you which letters, if any, are in the correct place.

Competition is stiff on social media, with users copy pasting their results of the day’s Wordle en masse – little green, gray, and yellow box emojis communicate the fury or favor of players trying to be the sharpest wordsmith.

How you won Wordle: Share your best result with us on Twitter @usatodaytech

Struggling at Wordle? 3 tips to mastering the viral word game

Writer and professor Roxane Gay has done the unthinkable and repeatedly solved the day’s Wordle in two tries. Twitter Spaces have been created for users to post their Wordle results and respond to one another directly. Some have attained reputations of mythic proportions for simply solving the word immediately, a feat one Twitter user pointed out as possible after examining the game’s JavaScript source code.

While many of its users pushed Wordle into the realm of heavy competition, the game also courted several copycat apps, so much so that tech giant Apple began removing Wordle clones from its App Store.

The cultural conversation spawning from a simple word game continues to transform. Players from across the globe are sharing their tips for consistently solving the Wordle of the day, others have remarked that being bad at games like Wordle doesn’t make you dumb, and one copycat creator publicly apologized after his monetized clone received immediate backlash online.

Word games have stood the test of time as engaging, low stakes entryways into a space often occupied by avid players of the medium. Wordle leaves loads of room for newcomers and word aficionados to coexist, all vying for the same gratifying green squares and occasional yellow ones to nudge them in the right direction.

It’s the talk of the town now because of the players – grandparents and their grandchildren playfully chide each other for flubbing the day’s Wordle, while journalists jokingly cast shade at colleagues guessing one too many times. It invites all age ranges and skill levels, while requiring very little equipment; the game can be played on most any smartphone web browser.

The best part is, it's completely free.

Wordle, a daily word guessing game, has rocketed in popularity as social media users share their results with followers.
Wordle, a daily word guessing game, has rocketed in popularity as social media users share their results with followers.

Working on one puzzle a day seems underwhelming at first but having access to only one a day harkens back to a time when popular things, like serialized television, needed to be waited on too. We’ve reached a near critical mass with bingeable content and waiting on the next Wordle for 24 hours helps stave off our insatiable desire to consume popular things all at once.

The charm of Wordle is not only its simplicity but its contributions to public discourse –that players from different spaces can engage in and encourage conversation despite the specter of the pandemic still looming. Wordle’s success is reminiscent of the days of Flappy Bird and Pokémon GO, with the latter maintaining its upward trend since its inception. Mobile games have the reach to include casual and avid gamers, and Wardle’s hit puzzle game is evidence that the medium’s reach continues to make significant impact.

Jamal Michel is Gaming Editor for The Nerds of Color. You can follow him on Twitter at @jamalnoc.

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wordle: Why this simple word game adds meaning to our pandemic days

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Los Angeles chosen to host Summit of the Americas, a key gathering of region's leaders

    White House chooses L.A. because of its influence throughout Latin America, officials say.

  • NFL's wild-card round TV ratings increase 21% over last year

    TV ratings for the NFL's wild-card round increased 21% over last year despite most of the games not being in doubt going into the fourth quarter. The six games averaged 30.5 million viewers, making it the second-highest average for the postseason's opening weekend over the past six seasons. CBS and Nickelodeon's broadcast of San Francisco's 23-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys led the weekend, averaging 41.5 million viewers. The audience peaked at 50.2 million for the conclusion. It is the most

  • Athletics Canada launches 10-meet National Track and Field Tour for 2022 outdoor season

    Regan Yee felt love and support from Canada's race directors in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The steeplechase racer recalled how they worked with athletes to plan for strong performances by scheduling races later in the day when temperatures cooled. "The difference between staying in Canada and going to the U.S. was that the races here were focused on the success of Canadians," the 26-year-old from South Hazelton, B.C., said in a statement released by Athletics Canada. "There's a whole

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Willie O'Ree's jersey retirement night sparks honours and tributes on social media

    Willie O'Ree, who broke the NHL's colour barrier in 1958, got a long-overdue honour in Boston on Tuesday night.

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Zamboni explodes at local hockey rink in Kentucky

    Luckily no one was hurt in the alarming explosion.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • Kraken snap 9-game losing streak, beat Blackhawks 3-2 in SO

    SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored the tying goal early in the third period, Joonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and the Seattle Kraken snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. Donato scored at 2:02 of the third period to pull Seattle even at 2. Donato scored in the second round of the shootout and Donskoi — stuck without a goal this season in 38 games — scored the winner past Marc-Andre Fleury. It was Seattle’s first win since Dec. 14 at San J

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Booker scores 48 points in Suns' MLK Day win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Booker had a season-high 48 points and the Phoenix Suns dominated the fourth quarter to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 121-107 Monday night for their fourth straight victory. Chris Paul added 15 points and 12 assists as Phoenix won its sixth straight on the road and fifth consecutive in San Antonio. Spurs center Jakob Poeltl had 23 points and 14 rebounds, and Dejounte Murray added 18 points. Booker was 18 for 33 from the field and 5 for 13 on 3-pointers in eclipsing his pr

  • NHL pioneer O'Ree says having Bruins retire jersey an honor

    BOSTON (AP) — Willie O’Ree has experienced many honours during his lifetime, from becoming the NHL's first black player in 1958 with the Boston Bruins to being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018. But the 86-year-old says having his No. 22 jersey retired in Boston on Tuesday will rank right up there near the top. “It was something that I’ve never dreamed of,” O’Ree said in a phone interview Monday. “I was very fortunate to be called up to the Bruins in 1958 and played with them ’60 and

  • Siakam and VanVleet are the perfect pair to usher in Raptors' new era

    Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.