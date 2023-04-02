After squandering early opportunity, Marlins go down quietly in series finale to Mets

The Miami Marlins potentially had the New York Mets on the ropes in the first inning Sunday. They had already scored one run in the frame as they tried to erase an early deficit and were threatening to add more against Kodai Senga after loading the bases with no outs.

What followed? Strikeout. Strikeout. Lineout.

The Marlins squandered their one true scoring opportunity in what eventually became a 5-1 loss to the Mets to cap a four-game series at loanDepot park. Miami went 1-3 in the series, also losing 5-3 on Thursday and 6-2 on Saturday while winning 2-1 on Friday.

The Marlins mustered just four hits and nine total baserunners in the game.

Two of those hits and four of those baserunners came in the bottom of the first. Luis Arraez led off with a single and scored on a Jorge Soler double before Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Avisail Garcia drew back-to-back walks to load the bases with no outs.

Senga, the Mets’ 30-year-old righty making his MLB debut after playing 11 years in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league, settled in from there. He struck out Yuli Gurriel and Jesus Sanchez before getting Jon Berti to line out to right field to limit the damage against him to one run in a 36-pitch inning.

The Marlins didn’t get another runner in scoring position until the eighth inning.

Senga settled in after his long first inning and struck out eight over 5 1/3 innings. All eight of his strikeouts came on his forkball, a pitch similar to a split-finger fastball. The Mets’ bullpen of Dennis Santana, John Curtiss, Stephen Nogosek held Miami off the scoreboard for the final 3 2/3 innings.

The Mets opened scoring with a two-run first inning against Trevor Rogers who, like Senga, needed 36 pitches to get out of the opening frame.

Rogers, the Marlins’ 25-year-old lefty trying to bounce back after a rough 2022 season, nearly got out of the frame unscathed when Francisco Lindor hit a ground ball to third base for what could have been an inning-ending double play but Yuli Gurriel couldn’t keep hold of the ball at first base for the potential third out.

Story continues

Rogers then walked Pete Alonso and Mark Canha, both on four pitches, to load the bases before Jeff McNeil hit a dribbler down the first-base line and Rogers made an errant throw to first, which allowed two runners to score.

Tommy Pham then hit a two-run home run against Rogers in the fifth and added an RBI double against Huascar Brazoban in the seventh.

This and that

▪ Arraez had two hits on Sunday and has nine hits total through his first four games with the Marlins. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Arraez is just the second player in Marlins history to reach base safely as the starting leadoff hitter in each of the first four games to start a season. Hanley Ramirez also did it in 2006.

▪ Garcia on Sunday became the first Marlins batter to strike out due to a pitch-clock violation. He was not set and attentive to the pitcher with eight seconds left on the clock while facing a 3-2 count.