Squamish Nation votes to reclaim control of its education system

The Squamish Nation has voted to reclaim authority over its education system.

Sxwixtn Wilson Williams, an elected councillor and spokesperson for Squamish Nation, says a referendum among members saw more than 87 per cent vote in favour of having the nation develop its own education law and enter into an education jurisdiction agreement with the federal government.

He says the goal is for the Squamish Nation to have authority over its kindergarten-to-Grade 12 education system, building a curriculum with a focus on land-based learning and traditional ways of knowing.

Teaching Squamish culture and Sḵwx̱wú7mesh sníchim, the Squamish language, will be essential.

He says the movement is about empowerment.

"We're revitalizing teachings that we've had since time immemorial ... we'll be so proud to use our voice — especially our young ones, our women, our families that really want to learn," Williams said.

The nation's Xwemélch'stn Etsimxwawtxw School, which offers preschool to Grade 5, will extend to Grade 6 next school year.

Exercising jurisdiction over education

In 1972, the National Indian Brotherhood — now the Assembly of First Nations — issued a policy paper called "Indian Control of Indian Education."

While most education is a provincial responsibility in Canada, First Nations education is under federal jurisdiction.

But in 2006, the federal government passed legislation to allow individual First Nations in B.C. to take it over.

The provincial government then passed legislation in 2021, giving every First Nation with a jurisdiction agreement the right to certify and regulate teachers.

British Columbia's education ministry says as of July 1, 2022, four nations — Cowichan Tribes, Lil'wat Nation, ʔaq'am, and Seabird Island — have recognized law-making authority over their K-to-12 education systems, giving them the ability to develop curriculum, set graduation requirements and certify teachers.

In a statement, Rachna Singh, B.C.'s minister of education and child care, says the province is supportive of all B.C. First Nations, including the Squamish Nation, that choose to exercise First Nations jurisdiction over education.

The statement says the ministry works directly with the First Nations Education Steering Committee, on behalf of negotiating First Nations, and the federal government to support this initiative.

"Our government is committed to meaningful and true reconciliation and will continue to work with Indigenous rights-holders and partners to tear down systemic colonial barriers in our communities and to improve outcomes for Indigenous learners across the province," Singh said in a statement.