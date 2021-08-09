Squamish lake closed following possible drowning

The RCMP dive team is searching Alice Lake in Squamish, B.C., for a 70-year-old man who fell into the lake Sunday morning. (B.C. Parks - image credit)

A man is missing after slipping into Alice Lake in Squamish, B.C., Sunday morning.

John Willcox of Squamish Search and Rescue said crews were called to Alice Lake Provincial Park at 9:10 a.m. following reports of a possible drowning.

A 70-year-old man who fell off a stand-up paddle board could not be located, said Willcox. Crews conducted a surface level search of the area but were unsuccessful in locating him.

The RCMP dive team has now been called in, Squamish RCMP Cpl. Angela Kermer said in a statement.

"We are utilizing all the resources we have available to find this man and bring him back to and support his family and friends," Kermer said.

Squamish RCMP's victim services is available to support anyone who was at the park during the incident as well as the man's family and friends.

Alice Lake is closed to the public until further notice.

Squamish RCMP urge those with information to contact them at 604-892-6100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or go to www.solvecrime.ca.