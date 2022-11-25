Squalene Market is Projected to Reach US$ 226.87 Million in 2028

·4 min read
Squalene market is expected to reach US$ 226.87 Million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.74% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Squalene Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1474/squalene-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Squalene market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

  • The organic growth of the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries.

  • Increasing R&D in the oncology segment, and growing awareness regarding the benefits of squalene on human health.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.


Squalene Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

  • By Source Type (Animal Source, Vegetable Source, and Biosynthetic Source),

  • By End-Use Industry Type (Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and Others),

  • By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

Squalene Market Insights

By Source Type

The market is segmented asintonimal source, vegetable source, and biosynthetic source. The animal source segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Squalene obtained from animal sources is far less economical than that obtained from vegetable and biosynthetic sources. It is the prime factor behind the dominance of animal sources in the global squalene market.

By End-Use Industry Type

The squalene market is segmented as cosmetics, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and others. The cosmetics segment holds the largest share of the market and is also expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period. Strong demand from the cosmetics and skin care industry, owing to the growing demand for high-quality products is the major factor behind the dominance of the segment.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Europe held more than 28.2% of the market share in 2021. whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the same period. Growing demand for natural cosmetics, the high spending power of consumers, and increasing demand from the healthcare and cosmetics industries are the prime factors behind the dominance of Europe in the global squalene market.

Significant economic development in the Asia-Pacific region, the growing spending power of consumers, rapid urbanization, and a growing presence of major pharmaceutical and cosmetic manufacturers in the region are the major factors driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific’s squalene market. North America is also expected to offer significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Squalene Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1474/squalene-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

  • Sophim,Amyris

  • Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co. Ltd.

  • SeaDragon Marine Oils Limited

  • Nucelis LLC

  • Arista Industries Inc.

  • Ekiz Olive Oil & Soap Inc.

  • Empresa Figueirense De Pesca,

  • Lda, Arbee Biomarine Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

  • New Zealand Green Health Limited

What deliverables will you get in this report?

  • In-depth analysis of the squalene market.

  • Detailed market segmentation.

  • Competitive landscapepe analysis.

  • Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

  • Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

  • Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

  • Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

  • Geographical presence of the key players.

