Squadron Leader Eric Downs, flew supplies in the ‘Yangtse Incident’ and refugees during India’s Partition – obituary

Eric Downs

Squadron Leader Eric Downs, who has died aged 102, had an eventful time as a pilot flying RAF transport aircraft while based in India, Singapore, and Malaya. This included an emergency flight which took him to Shanghai during the “Yangtse Incident” involving the Royal Navy frigate Amethyst.

On April 20 1949, Amethyst, the guard ship for the British Embassy in Nanking, came under heavy artillery fire from communist shore batteries, as it sailed up the Yangtse River from Shanghai to Nanking. There were many casualties among the crew, including the ship’s doctor, who was one of 20 killed in the action.

Downs, an experienced Dakota pilot, was tasked at short notice to fly from his base in Singapore to Hong Kong via Saigon. His aircraft was loaded with relief supplies ready to be parachuted to the badly damaged ship. After a long flight to the RAF base at Kai Tak, he was briefed to be prepared to drop the urgently needed medical packages.

In the event, however, an RAF Sunderland from Singapore had managed to make a difficult landing on the Yangtse, and despite coming under heavy fire from the communists it was able to land supplies and an RAF doctor.

Downs and his crew headed for the scene on the Yangtse, but since the Sunderland had carried out its successful operation, his supplies were not needed. So he flew on to Shanghai, landing with the minimum amount of fuel. He was able to refuel from barrels at the BOAC (British Overseas Airways Corporation) facility and, after embarking the air attaché and other embassy staff, he headed back to Hong Kong, before returning to Singapore – having been airborne for more than 37 hours in a few days.

The fourth of 11 children, Eric John Downs was born on September 24 1921, in Bermondsey, south-east London. His father was a member of the new Independent Labour Party in Bermondsey, an associate of the activist Dr Alfred Salter and a conscientious objector during the First World War. Eric attended the John Roan Grammar School in Greenwich and on leaving school in 1939 joined a firm of City accountants.

After enduring the Blitz of 1940-41, during which he was injured in a bomb blast which badly damaged his house, he was called up for pilot training with the RAF in October 1941. He attended British Flying Training Schools in Texas and Arizona, returning to England in the troopship Queen Elizabeth in March 1943.

Downs having just gained his pilot’s wings

Newly commissioned, Downs spent the next two years flying trainee aircrew for Bomber Command at No 9 Advanced Flying Unit in Llandwrog, North Wales. By the time he was finally assigned to fly Lancaster bombers with 582 Pathfinder Squadron in June 1945, the war in Europe was over. His squadron then joined Tiger Force, destined for Okinawa, but on the surrender of Japan in September 1945 he was posted to 40 Squadron at RAF Abu Sueir, Egypt. Thereafter, from 1947-49 he flew Dakotas in the Far East.

In May 1947 he was posted to 10 Squadron at RAF Mauripur near Karachi. His main task was to evacuate troops and convey British personnel and refugees to safety during the Partition of India. His flying took him to 27 airfields in India and Pakistan, from Kohat on the North-West Frontier down to Madras in the south. He witnessed many harrowing scenes during this time, and almost became a victim himself when an angry mob chased him through the streets of Calcutta. He recalled being shot at while landing on small airfields in Bannu and Miramshah on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

From Mauripur he was posted to 48 Squadron at RAF Changi, Singapore, in March 1948 at the start of the Malayan Emergency. Still flying Dakotas, he spent the next two years carrying out supply drops to the security forces fighting Communist insurgents in the jungles of Malaya.

Returning to England from Singapore in December 1949, Downs qualified as a flying instructor – heralding a 20-year career as an instructor in which he trained more than 500 pilots. He served at the RAF’s No 5 Flying Training School based at Heaney and Thornhill airfields in Rhodesia from 1950-1953 before returning to the UK to work in HQ Bomber Command at High Wycombe. With Wentworth golf club close by, he took the opportunity to add golf to his other sporting interests, namely hockey, cricket, soccer, tennis and squash, excelling at most and representing RAF stations and commands.

In 1955 he joined No 2 Flying Training School at Hullavington in Wiltshire, as a squadron commander, flying the recently introduced Jet Provost trainer. In 1959 he took up the position of OC Flying and Chief Instructor with the Royal Ceylon Air Force, flying Jet Provosts. His officers and cadets included four future air chief marshals of the Sri Lanka Air Force.

After four years as a flight safety officer in HQ Flying Training Command, he spent two years as OC Flying at the Primary Flying School (PFS) at RAF South Cerney. With 24 flying instructors and 24 aircraft, the PFS trained 355 students in its 18 months of existence at South Cerney.

During his time at South Cerney, he organised the 1965 world gliding championships, a huge undertaking involving logistics, flying operations and airspace management. For his work he was appointed MBE.

He completed his career in the RAF with several years as senior operations officer at RAF Fairford, supporting two Hercules Squadrons and the first Concorde test flights.

On leaving the service in 1970, Downs had flown 4,582 hours in 24 different aircraft types to 182 airfields on five continents. He spent the next nine years as a credit controller for the UBM cereal trading group and retired from that in September 1979, to a life he called the “3G’s” – gardening, golf and grandchildren. He played his last game of golf at the age of 92, when his handicap had dropped from five to 16. During celebrations for his 100th birthday, a Spitfire flew over his garden in salute.

In 1949 Eric Downs married Mavis “Jimmy” Binnington in Singapore. She died in 2017 and he is survived by their three children.

Eric Downs, born September 24 1921, died October 18 2023

