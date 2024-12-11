Squad List | Juventus-Manchester City
Juventus face off against Premier League giants Manchester City in Matchday 6 of the League Phase in this year's UEFA Champions League, hosting the English outfit on Wednesday evening at the Allianz Stadium.
Ahead of the 21:00 CET kick-off, coach Thiago Motta has called up the following players in his matchday squad:
SQUAD LIST
1 Perin
4 Gatti
5 Locatelli
6 Danilo
7 Conceicao
8 Koopmeiners
9 Vlahovic
10 Yildiz
15 Kalulu
16 McKennie
17 Adzic
19 Thuram
21 Fagioli
22 Weah
23 Pinsoglio
26 Douglas Luiz
29 Di Gregorio
37 Savona
40 Rouhi
51 Mbangula