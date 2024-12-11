Squad List | Juventus-Manchester City

Juventus face off against Premier League giants Manchester City in Matchday 6 of the League Phase in this year's UEFA Champions League, hosting the English outfit on Wednesday evening at the Allianz Stadium.

Ahead of the 21:00 CET kick-off, coach Thiago Motta has called up the following players in his matchday squad:

SQUAD LIST

1 Perin

4 Gatti

5 Locatelli

6 Danilo

7 Conceicao

8 Koopmeiners

9 Vlahovic

10 Yildiz

15 Kalulu

16 McKennie

17 Adzic

19 Thuram

21 Fagioli

22 Weah

23 Pinsoglio

26 Douglas Luiz

29 Di Gregorio

37 Savona

40 Rouhi

51 Mbangula