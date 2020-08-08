‘The Squad keeps getting bigger’: progressive Democrats see wave of victories

Progressive Democrats are enjoying a wave of victories in federal primaries across the country with some especially notable triumphs for Black activist candidates.

Those successes, candidates and strategists say, are due to a mixture of broad energy from the Black Lives Matter movement, failure of conventional policy remedies to meet the moment and a rock-solid infrastructure of progressive organizations.

The latest victory came in Missouri on the same night the state voted to expand Medicaid – a longtime liberal goal. Cori Bush, a liberal activist and registered nurse, defeated the 10-term congressman William Lacy Clay in the Democratic primary.

A few days later Marquita Bradshaw, an environmental justice activist, became the first Black woman to win the Democratic party’s nomination in Tennessee. In the process of Bradshaw’s surprise victory she defeated James Mackler, the preferred candidate of Senate Democrats’ national campaign arm.

Both candidates ran on positions familiar to the progressive community: racial justice, Medicare for All and environmental justice. The victories by the candidates, both Black women, are the latest in a strong of upsets liberals have enjoyed this year.

“People are ready to see Black women lead,” Bush said in an interview on Friday. “Ready for there to be parity, for more women to be going into Congress.”

In New York, the progressive favorite Jamaal Bowman ousted 16-term congressman Eliot Engel, the chairman of the House foreign affairs committee. The Michigan congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, a member of the informal group of progressive firebrands known as “the Squad”, also survived a contentious primary fight with another local Democrat.

All together the victories mark a dramatic shift from the spate of losses the progressive wing of the Democratic party has suffered over the last year, including the Vermont senator Bernie Sanders’ crushing defeat in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary after a brief period of being the frontrunner.

The victories are also much-needed comfort for the progressive wing, which will probably have complaints with whoever former vice-president Joe Biden picks as his running mate.

Bush said her victory was driven by an enhanced interest in candidates with progressive policy prescriptions in a time of economic crisis, an ongoing pandemic, and global healthcare concerns.

“Covid-19 hit us and hit us hard and we were ill-prepared for it,” Bush said. “People were able to see, with me for instance, I’ve been preaching Medicare for All since 2016. People didn’t understand it back then but when Covid-19 hit people started to see it.”

The implications of these victories was summed up in the subject line of a Bowman campaign fundraising email: “The Squad keeps getting bigger.”

“That’s exactly what we’ll see on Capitol Hill,” Bush said. “We want to go in and make the Squad even bigger. The Squad that’s in Congress, that are members, as well as the Squad that are not members … We’re all like-minded to see our communities change and wanting to do it now.”

Bush offered a warning to other incumbent Democrats.

“If there are areas where we have people who are just not producing for their communities and their communities are crying out for help and they’re not getting it, which was what was happening here in our community, then hopefully someone will step up to run,” Bush said, adding she would probably be happy to help them.

