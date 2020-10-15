Squad Up! Faith Hill Accepts Michelle Obama's Challenge and Votes with Husband Tim McGraw

faith hill/ Instagram Audrey McGraw, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

Faith Hill and her husband Tim McGraw have already cast their votes for this election.

On Thursday, the country star, 53, shared a post on her Instagram and Twitter announcing that she and her husband, also 53, were encouraged to vote by former first lady Michelle Obama.

Wearing masks in the photo because of the coronavirus pandemic, Hill captioned her post, "Challenge accepted @michelleobama! My #VotingSquad and I voted together today."

Her voting squad also includes the pair's youngest daughter Audrey, 18. (McGraw and his wife are also parents to daughters Gracie, 23, and Maggie, 22.)

The trio passed the voting challenge along, asking fellow stars "@kelseaballerini, @ingridandress, @karenfairchild and @dollyparton to squad up🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 @whenweallvote."

Hill, like many celebrities this year, has been actively urging fans to take initiative during this election season.

Last month, she posted an important message on her Instagram and Twitter.

THE VOICE -- "Knockout Reality" -- Pictured: (l-r) Faith Hill, Tim McGraw -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

"Happy Voter Registration Day!" she began. "If you are registered to vote, make sure your friends are registered as well. If you are not registered to vote, now is the time to do it!"

"Have you all made your voting plan?" she asked. "Voting in person or voting by mail, make sure you know the deadlines in your state and don't forget that early voting is available as an option too. Hope you all have a great day!"

Also Thursday, Lady Gaga released what she jokingly called her "new single" — a song all about voting.

"Do you know how to vote / I know a place you can go / It's called turbovote.org," she playfully sang while playing the piano.

She continued: "They'll help you register / Inform you how to vote / Help tell you where to go / I know some of you still don't know / Have your state [ID] or driver's license / They'll need your name and birthday / And, so you all avoid a mess / Have the last four digits of your social security number / And you'll need your home address / I know this is cheesy / But turbovote.org is easy."

Other stars including four-time NBA Champion LeBron James are also doing their part to make a difference in this year's election.

His More Than a Vote organization will provide direct support for voters nationwide by hosting When We All Vote Together (WWAV) early vote Weeks of Action beginning Sunday through Oct. 26.

During these weeks of action, WWAV will provide transportation, food, music, personal protective equipment (PPE) and voter protection support to individuals near early voting sites throughout various cities across the country.