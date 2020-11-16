SQ search for 2 men missing on Lake of Two Mountains

Two young men were reported missing on Saturday evening after they headed out on a fishing trip on the Lake of Two Mountains just north of Montreal and did not return.

On Sunday, their boat was found by provincial police officers in Saint-Placide, near Pointe-aux-Anglais.

Police began searching for the men, both of whom are in their 20s, shortly after they were reported missing around 9 p.m. Saturday night. Searches resumed again all day Sunday.

Sûreté du Québec helicopters, firefighters from surrounding areas and the Canadian Coast Guard all lent a hand in the air, land and water search.

Police have called off the search for the night and will resume Monday morning.