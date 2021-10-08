SQ investigating previous MCK finances

Information revealed during an internal review of finances at the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) has prompted the current administration to request an investigation by the Surete du Quebec.

The audit of expenditures related to the community’s pandemic response began the first week the new administration was elected into office following elec- tions on August 1.

“We found that there were breaches of the Council finance policy procedurals, and that raised

some flags,” explained elected council member Teiawenniserate Tomlinson.

“Then, in the examination of various other financial documents, we found expenditure practices that really deviated from what is the norm in our community, and what we believe would be expected of an administration at MCK.”

In light of these findings, the Council made an initial complaint to the Surete du Quebec (SQ) on August 23.

According to the current administration, the findings of the preliminary document scrutiny revealed practices that could further bring the former Council into “disrepute” as well as circumstances that could “consist of criminal conduct relating to a breach of public trust.”

Tomlinson expressed that interrogations regarding the appropriate use of community finances has been a point of contention for some time with Kanehsata’kehró:non.

“A lot of rumours were going around the community and it was important for us to determine whether there was veracity to these rumours or if they were untrue,” said the MCK council member.

Kanehsata’kehró:non were first notified an investigation had been requested during a community meeting held on September 7. Following this disclosure, the MCK was informed that the matter had been assigned to the SQ Anti-Fraud unit.

Since the investigation remains underway, details, notably regarding the identity of individuals whose conduct and practices are under review, could not be divulged at this time.

With additional calls from members for an examination of expenses unrelated to the ongoing health crisis, Tomlinson said discussions are underway, and he reiterated the Council’s commitment to ensure complete transparency with all Kanehsata’kehró:non.

Laurence Brisson Dubreuil, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door