Spyker aiming to revive sports cars and even an SUV with new backers



See Full Image Gallery >>



Luxury sports car builder Spyker, despite having some beautiful and unique products, has had a rocky history over the past couple decades. The last news we had heard from them was the release of a special variant for the last run of its C8 Aileron, and before that was the announcement that the C8 Preliator would move to a Koenigsegg V8. All of that was in 2017. Now the company has announced it has partnered with other companies for some financial, development and production support. And if all goes well, we may see old concepts finally reach production.

The two people involved in the new partnerships are Boris Rotenberg and Michail Pessis. Between the two of them, they operate a number of racing- and automotive-related businesses: SMP Racing, BR Engineering, Milan Morady SA and R-Company GmbH. They each are fans of Spyker, both owning its cars themselves. Apparently, Milan Morady and BR Engineering were already helping build some special edition C8 Ailerons.

As for the future, it seems that Rotenberg's and Pessis's companies will be doing some major lifting in building some of the aforementioned C8 Preliator. Plans go beyond continuing production of that existing model, though. Apparently these companies are planning on finally bringing two even older Spyker concepts to production: the smaller B6 Venator and the D8 Peking-to-Paris SUV. The B6 made its debut in 2013, featured a 375-horsepower V6 and was a smaller, presumably more accessible Spyker. The D8 Peking-to-Paris was reportedly based on the D12 Peking-to-Paris concept, shown at the top of the page, but with a V8 engine instead of a V12. That concept dates all the way back to 2006. Time will tell if these new partnerships give Spyker some new life.

Related Video:



Click here to See Video >>



You Might Also Like



