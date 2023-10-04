SPY x FAMILY season 2 releases opening credits

TOHO Animation

The opening credits for season two of the hit series SPY x FAMILY are here, featuring work from an iconic anime director.

The series returns on Saturday, October 7 in Japan and will also be available on streaming service Crunchyroll the following day.

Ahead of the premiere, a new opening credits sequence created by Masaaki Yuasa (Inu-Oh, Mind Game) has been revealed, which can be seen below.

The brightly coloured credits see the Forger family marching against a polka-dot background, relaxing at home and drinking tea while parachuting off a plane.

The sequence also reveals the series' new opening song: 'Kurakura' by Ado.

SPY x FAMILY follows the story of the Forger family, a found-family trio of superspy Loid, assassin Yor and telepathic toddler Anya.

Adapted from Tatsuya Endo's manga series, the anime's second season will include the Cruise Adventure Arc, which sees Yor accept a mission onboard the Princess Lorelai cruise ship.

However, things become complicated for the assassin, as Loid and Anya are onboard after winning an impromptu giveaway, making it difficult for Yor to conceal her true identity.

A recently released trailer also teases a potential romance for Loid and Yor, with the spy asking his wife out on a date. There's also plenty of fun for Anya, who can be seen getting up to all sorts of mischief.

Cloverworks

Alongside the Japanese original with subtitles, Crunchyroll will release season two episodes in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Russian and Arabic dubs.

Season two isn't the only SPY x FAMILY content for fans to get excited about either, with spin-off movie CODE: White set to hit cinemas in Japan this December.

SPY x FAMILY is available to watch on Crunchyroll.

You Might Also Like