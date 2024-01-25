Spy Thriller ‘Chief Of Station’, Starring Aaron Eckhart, Olga Kurylenko & Alex Pettyfer, Gets U.S. Deal & Release Date

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical has acquired U.S. rights to spy thriller Chief of Station starring Aaron Eckhart, Olga Kurylenko and Alex Pettyfer.

The Bee Holder Productions and Concourse Media film is being lined up for a May 2024 domestic release.

Eckhart plays Ben, a former CIA European Station Chief whose world comes crumbling down after his wife, a former operative, dies in a terrible accident. After receiving cryptic information that his wife’s death might not have been an accident, Ben heads back into the shadowy underworld of Eastern Europe, teaming up with a former adversary to unravel a conspiracy that challenges everything he thought he knew about his wife and the agency he worked at for more than 20 years.

Supporting cast includes Nick Moran, Chris Petrovski, Daniel Bernhardt, James Faulkner, Laetitia Eido, Isobel Wood and Nina Bergman.

The film was written by George Mahaffey (Heatseekers) and directed by Jesse V. Johnson (One Ranger, White Elephant). Producers are Steve Lee Jones for Bee Holder and Matthew Shreder for Concourse.

Concourse handles sales and has sold the project around the world. Financiers include Ashland Hill Media Finance, Filmology Finance, Blue Rider Media, and Tip-Top Productions. Other producers include Simon Williams, Daniel Kresmery and Jonathan Halperyn.

Executive producers include Jack Christian, D.J. McPherson, Rob McGillivray, Ben Stranahan, Julien P. Bourgon, Matthew E. Chausse, Juliana Lubin, Walter Josten, Patrick Josten, and Joseph Lanius. Co-producers include Tyler Condon, Kevin Human and Evangelo Kioussis.

Vertical’s SVP of Acquisitions Tony Piantedosi commented: “After our recent success working with Aaron on our release of The Bricklayer, we’re looking forward to bringing another must-see film to action fans looking for their next adrenaline hit. And Chief of Station certainly delivers it.”

“Chief of Station is an elevated spy thriller that delivers impressive action, suspense and Bond-esque vibes,” said Shreder. “Vertical is the perfect partner to bring this film to audiences nationwide and we look forward to seeing them launch it in a few months.”

Current and upcoming Vertical releases include 2023 Cannes Film Festival opener Jeanne Du Barry, directed by Maïwenn who stars alongside Johnny Depp; Sophie Barthes’ The Pod Generation starring Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor; Berlin Film Festival 2023 opener She Came to Me directed by Rebecca Miller and starring Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei and Anne Hathaway; and 2023 Independent Spirit Award winner Emily the Criminal with Aubrey Plaza.

