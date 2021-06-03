Sputnik Light Vaccine Shows High Efficacy Among Older Adults: RDIF

The Russian Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine has shown a high efficacy of 78.6-83.7 percent among the older adult population, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Wednesday, 2 June.

Sputnik Light is the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine.

According to an ANI report, data collected by the Ministry of Health of the Buenos Aires province of Argentina has indicated that 40,000 adults aged 60-79 had an infection rate of 0.446 percent between the 21st and 40th days from the date of inoculation.

The infection rate among the elderly participants who were not vaccinated was found to be 2.74 percent for the same period. A total of 1,86,000 older adults had participated in the study.

"The publication of independent data in Buenos Aires province confirms high efficacy of the Russian vaccine for senior citizens who are in a high-risk group. An efficacy level of near 83.7 percent is higher than that of many two-dose vaccines," CEO of RDIF, Kirill Dmitriev said, as per an ANI report.

What Is Sputnik Light?

Sputnik Light is the first component (recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26)) of Sputnik V – which means it is the first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Introducing a new member of the Sputnik family - a single dose Sputnik Light!



It’s a revolutionary 1-shot COVID-19 vaccine with the 80% efficacy - higher than many 2-shot vaccines.



Sputnik Light will double vaccination rates and help to handle epidemic peaks ✌️ pic.twitter.com/BCybe8yYWU — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) May 6, 2021

The vaccine has been developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute. RDIF has said it has an efficacy of 79.4 percent.

This efficacy level is higher than that of many two-dose vaccines and can be an effective way to vaccinate large populations.

Also Read: Sputnik V vs Sputnik Light: Is a Single-Dose Vaccine Enough?

Story continues

Sputnik V Vaccine Launch in India

Amid a shortage of vaccines amid the second wave of COVID-19, the Indian government is now expecting a speedy launch of Sputnik Light in India.

The first consignment of the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday, 1 May.

Happy to share that the first batch of the #SputnikV vaccine delivered in Hyderabad! As #RussiaIndia continue dedicated joint efforts to combat the #COVID19, this move is especially important to support the Indian Government’s endeavors to mitigate deadly 2nd wave & save lives. pic.twitter.com/0zY0bTTOKl — Nikolay Kudashev (@NKudashev) May 1, 2021

The Apollo Group of Hospitals on Thursday, 27 May, announced that they will be administering the Russian Sputnik V at their hospitals across the country. The Sputnik V will be available from the second week of June at an estimated price of Rs 1,195 per dose.

Further, India is expected to begin the domestic production the Russian vaccine from August.

While Sputnik V received emergency use authorisation from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in April, Sputnik Light is yet to be approved by the apex body. In the next couple of weeks, an application seeking regulatory approval for the vaccine is expected to be filed with the DCGI.

(With inputs from ANI.)

Also Read: COVID-19: Govt Expects Speedy Launch of Sputnik Light in India

. Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.Will India-Sri Lanka Trade Suffer Due to China’s Grip On Colombo?Can You Dare Watch These Scariest Horror Movies of All Time? . Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.