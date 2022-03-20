Spurs vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

In this article:

The San Antonio Spurs (27-44) play against the Golden State Warriors (47-23) at Chase Center

The San Antonio Spurs are spending $4,727,977 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $3,808,101 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Sunday March 20, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA

Home Radio: 95.7 The Game

Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!