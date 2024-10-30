Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Spurs vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

.

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center

The San Antonio Spurs are spending $151,633,817 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $54,044,960 per win

Game Time: 9:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 30, 2024

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Oklahoma

Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest

Home Radio: WWLS/WKY

Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Spurs vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest