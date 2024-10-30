Spurs vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The San Antonio Spurs play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center
The San Antonio Spurs are spending $151,633,817 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $54,044,960 per win
Game Time: 9:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 30, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Oklahoma
Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Spurs vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest