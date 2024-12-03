Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Spurs vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

.

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The San Antonio Spurs are spending $13,784,892 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $20,567,350 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 3, 2024

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports

Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest

Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Spurs vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest