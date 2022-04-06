Spurs vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • San Antonio Spurs
    San Antonio Spurs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Denver Nuggets
    Denver Nuggets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The San Antonio Spurs (33-45) play against the Denver Nuggets (32-32) at Ball Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 5, 2022

San Antonio Spurs 11, Denver Nuggets 7 (Q1 06:52)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets-Wolves last Friday felt like a Game 7. Tonight vs. San Antonio feels like the third-to-last game of the regular season. – 9:18 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jokic impacts the game right away by sending Poeltl to the bench with 2 quick fouls. – 9:13 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic draws two fouls on Jakob Poeltl in the first 90 seconds. Zach Collins enters for San Antonio. – 9:13 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Let’s hoop – 9:10 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“LET’S GO BABY!” IT’S GAME TIME!!
📺 @CW35SA
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5FM HD 2
📱 Spurs App (SA and Austin markets only) pic.twitter.com/D3W7JaqRHy9:05 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Jamal 🤝 Nuggets Nation pic.twitter.com/tZgCt2mIyy9:00 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Tony Brothers is introduced at Ball Arena and is fiercely booed by the incoming Nuggets crowd. – 8:59 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs starters: Jones, Vassell, Primo, Johnson & Poeltl – 8:52 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Tonight’s a good opportunity for Denver to quiet some of the narratives about them and have a clean, consistent game.
Just gonna get out ahead of this really quickly: jinx. – 8:48 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Tonight’s starting 🖐 pic.twitter.com/h6Gd65sxGI8:46 PM

Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray and MPJ were just starting their respective pre-game warmups before the junior #Nuggets dance team … kicked them off the floor about half an hour before tipoff. Good chance they go upstairs to the team’s practice court to get their pre-game work in. – 8:37 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters tonight vs. Spurs
Monte Morris
Austin Rivers
Will Barton
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:34 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Starting for us tonight 🌟 pic.twitter.com/KBf3khTDku8:33 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs
This jersey 👀🐐
Love the support from our Spurs Fam now matter where we are 💯 pic.twitter.com/dp5Yh2EEIi8:27 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Jeff Green is OUT tonight. (Personal) – 8:23 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Mile High City 📌🤟
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/t7ynDIeX8U7:55 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Strictly Bizzness tonight for Bones 🦴 pic.twitter.com/MCmIRWS68h7:48 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
On Pop if Dejounte Murray might also join the team in Minneapolis:
“He’s a little bit more improbable.”
Murray is out tonight, the third straight game he’s missed with an upper respiratory illness. – 7:45 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop with a positive update on Jock Landale (mid-foot sprain):
“He is getting better pretty quickly. I think he might be able to meet us in Minnesota (for Thursday’s game).”
Landale is out tonight after hurting his foot in the 1Q Sunday. – 7:45 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jeff Green, who’s questionable (personal reasons) for tonight’s game against San Antonio, typically shoots with JaMychal Green pregame. JaMychal’s shooting solo right now. – 7:39 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Coach Pop says Jock Landale could be back by the next game. – 7:35 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Malone on Spurs: “They are 7-3 in their last 10 games. They’re playing at a high level and we all know they are playing for something…We know we are going to have our hands full tonight.” – 7:31 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“This team is a different team. They’re 7-3 in their last 10 games. They’re playing for the play-in.” – Coach Malone on the Spurs today vs the last time Denver played them – 7:24 PM

Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone, well aware of the playoff situation:
“Come on, Wes Unseld Jr.”
(If Wizards beat T-Wolves, and #Nuggets win, Denver clinches a playoff spot). – 7:22 PM

Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone says the plan is to get Bryn Forbes some minutes tonight. He hasn’t played the last two games. Malone said that if Forbes has been struggling, he’s not a coach who puts the onus on Forbes. He says it’s on him, Malone, to help him. – 7:21 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“The plan is to get him out there tonight and get him some minutes.” – Coach Malone on wanting Bryn Forbes to get some playing time tonight – 7:20 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Malone says the Spurs are averaging 20 second chance points per game in their last 5 games – that’s something Denver needs to focus on he says – 7:17 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“This team, they’re top 10 in fast break points.” – Mike Malone on why the Nuggets need to prevent turnovers, so the Spurs don’t get out in transition – 7:16 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Nuggets Nation!
Who do you want to see warm-up before the game🤔
⬇️⬇️⬇️ – 7:06 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We’ve teamed up with QORE for a limited-edition Spurs apparel line designed by an all-women team 🔥
SHOP: https://t.co/ftYczd1tLx pic.twitter.com/LmG21MmSzL6:49 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
In between his two starts against Portland, Tre Jones journeyed to New Orleans with us brother to attend Coach K’s final game.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a…6:27 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
This game probably wasn’t a top-10 Jokic game this season but it might be the #1 reel of Jokic making dominance look laughably easy. Layup after layup. pic.twitter.com/4H3yeXXO0F6:01 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Chatter, nuggets on what the Marlins are getting with new catcher Jacob Stallings. Part 3 of my 4 part series on Marlins’ most significant newcomers, as we close in on Friday’s opener at Giants: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…5:49 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs have downgraded Romeo Langford from questionable to out tonight with heel bursitis.
He’s really been beat up by multiple different ailments since arriving in San Antonio at the trade deadline. – 5:37 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Romeo Langford is out tonight the Spurs say – 5:35 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
At 6-8, Keita Bates-Diop can play a variety of positions.
But he says his versatility isn’t just about his physical attributes.
“I know how to play…I am knowledgeable about a bunch of different things,” he says.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a…5:11 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs
🚨 GIVEAWAY 🚨
Win a pair of race registrations to this weekend’s Fiesta de Los Spurs Run, TWO Spurs Fiesta Medals, and a SIGNED TEAM BALL! 🏃🏅🏀
Here’s how:
1. Follow @SpursGive and @San Antonio Spurs
2. RT this post!
3. Fill out this form ➡️ https://t.co/QL5Q2b4SqG pic.twitter.com/aAjEOvy1qj5:02 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I keep wanting to produce hypothetical Nuggets playoff rotations for fans with certain assumptions in mind, but I just can’t bring myself to do it. – 5:00 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
THE DEFINITIVE 2022 NBA MVP DEEP DIVE WITH @Matt Moore.
We dive into Jokic, Giannis, Embiid, Booker, Luka, Tatum, and KD and give cases for why. We give a ballot as of right now, too!
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH ON YOUTUBE: youtube.com/watch?v=5S5fN9…4:33 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs
😝 pic.twitter.com/6vpOh6Bh7H4:12 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs
the shootaround vibes were good today pic.twitter.com/9KHmsSpRHp4:04 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
If the Lakers lose tonight, and the Spurs win, the Lakers will be eliminated from contention for the play-in tournament. – 3:06 PM

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Quinn, OL Reign hand Sinclair, Portland Thorns FC 1st loss in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Christine Sinclair's Portland Thorns FC has seen its unbeaten run at the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup come to an end. Canadian midfielder Quinn played a full game to help OL Reign claim a 1-0 away victory over Portland on Saturday. American striker Rose Lavelle scored the lone goal of the match in the 74th minute. The victory propelled Reign (2-1-0) to the top of the West Division with seven points in three games. They will host San Diego Wave next on April 14. Sinclair played 59

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Zegras, Ducks snap 11-game skid with 5-0 win over Coyotes

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trevor Zegras had another lacrosse-style goal, Isac Lundestrom had two goals and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves for his third shutout of the season and the Anaheim Ducks snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 5-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night. Stolarz, in his first start since March 12 after missing eight games, had his sixth shutout in 56 career games. Cam Fowler had a goal and an assist, and Gerry Mayhew also scored for the Ducks, who had th

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.