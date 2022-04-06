Spurs vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (33-45) play against the Denver Nuggets (32-32) at Ball Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 5, 2022

San Antonio Spurs 11, Denver Nuggets 7 (Q1 06:52)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets-Wolves last Friday felt like a Game 7. Tonight vs. San Antonio feels like the third-to-last game of the regular season. – 9:18 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Jokic impacts the game right away by sending Poeltl to the bench with 2 quick fouls. – 9:13 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Nikola Jokic draws two fouls on Jakob Poeltl in the first 90 seconds. Zach Collins enters for San Antonio. – 9:13 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Let’s hoop – 9:10 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

“LET’S GO BABY!” IT’S GAME TIME!!

📺 @CW35SA

📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5FM HD 2

📱 Spurs App (SA and Austin markets only) pic.twitter.com/D3W7JaqRHy – 9:05 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Jamal 🤝 Nuggets Nation pic.twitter.com/tZgCt2mIyy – 9:00 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Tony Brothers is introduced at Ball Arena and is fiercely booed by the incoming Nuggets crowd. – 8:59 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs starters: Jones, Vassell, Primo, Johnson & Poeltl – 8:52 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Tonight’s a good opportunity for Denver to quiet some of the narratives about them and have a clean, consistent game.

Just gonna get out ahead of this really quickly: jinx. – 8:48 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Tonight’s starting 🖐 pic.twitter.com/h6Gd65sxGI – 8:46 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jamal Murray and MPJ were just starting their respective pre-game warmups before the junior #Nuggets dance team … kicked them off the floor about half an hour before tipoff. Good chance they go upstairs to the team’s practice court to get their pre-game work in. – 8:37 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets starters tonight vs. Spurs

Monte Morris

Austin Rivers

Will Barton

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic – 8:34 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Starting for us tonight 🌟 pic.twitter.com/KBf3khTDku – 8:33 PM

Story continues

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

This jersey 👀🐐

Love the support from our Spurs Fam now matter where we are 💯 pic.twitter.com/dp5Yh2EEIi – 8:27 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Jeff Green is OUT tonight. (Personal) – 8:23 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Mile High City 📌🤟

#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/t7ynDIeX8U – 7:55 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Strictly Bizzness tonight for Bones 🦴 pic.twitter.com/MCmIRWS68h – 7:48 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

On Pop if Dejounte Murray might also join the team in Minneapolis:

“He’s a little bit more improbable.”

Murray is out tonight, the third straight game he’s missed with an upper respiratory illness. – 7:45 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop with a positive update on Jock Landale (mid-foot sprain):

“He is getting better pretty quickly. I think he might be able to meet us in Minnesota (for Thursday’s game).”

Landale is out tonight after hurting his foot in the 1Q Sunday. – 7:45 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Jeff Green, who’s questionable (personal reasons) for tonight’s game against San Antonio, typically shoots with JaMychal Green pregame. JaMychal’s shooting solo right now. – 7:39 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Coach Pop says Jock Landale could be back by the next game. – 7:35 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Malone on Spurs: “They are 7-3 in their last 10 games. They’re playing at a high level and we all know they are playing for something…We know we are going to have our hands full tonight.” – 7:31 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

“This team is a different team. They’re 7-3 in their last 10 games. They’re playing for the play-in.” – Coach Malone on the Spurs today vs the last time Denver played them – 7:24 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Malone, well aware of the playoff situation:

“Come on, Wes Unseld Jr.”

(If Wizards beat T-Wolves, and #Nuggets win, Denver clinches a playoff spot). – 7:22 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Malone says the plan is to get Bryn Forbes some minutes tonight. He hasn’t played the last two games. Malone said that if Forbes has been struggling, he’s not a coach who puts the onus on Forbes. He says it’s on him, Malone, to help him. – 7:21 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

“The plan is to get him out there tonight and get him some minutes.” – Coach Malone on wanting Bryn Forbes to get some playing time tonight – 7:20 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Malone says the Spurs are averaging 20 second chance points per game in their last 5 games – that’s something Denver needs to focus on he says – 7:17 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

“This team, they’re top 10 in fast break points.” – Mike Malone on why the Nuggets need to prevent turnovers, so the Spurs don’t get out in transition – 7:16 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Nuggets Nation!

Who do you want to see warm-up before the game🤔

⬇️⬇️⬇️ – 7:06 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

We’ve teamed up with QORE for a limited-edition Spurs apparel line designed by an all-women team 🔥

SHOP: https://t.co/ftYczd1tLx pic.twitter.com/LmG21MmSzL – 6:49 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

In between his two starts against Portland, Tre Jones journeyed to New Orleans with us brother to attend Coach K’s final game.

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 6:27 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

This game probably wasn’t a top-10 Jokic game this season but it might be the #1 reel of Jokic making dominance look laughably easy. Layup after layup. pic.twitter.com/4H3yeXXO0F – 6:01 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NEW: Chatter, nuggets on what the Marlins are getting with new catcher Jacob Stallings. Part 3 of my 4 part series on Marlins’ most significant newcomers, as we close in on Friday’s opener at Giants: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:49 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Spurs have downgraded Romeo Langford from questionable to out tonight with heel bursitis.

He’s really been beat up by multiple different ailments since arriving in San Antonio at the trade deadline. – 5:37 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Romeo Langford is out tonight the Spurs say – 5:35 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

At 6-8, Keita Bates-Diop can play a variety of positions.

But he says his versatility isn’t just about his physical attributes.

“I know how to play…I am knowledgeable about a bunch of different things,” he says.

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:11 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

🚨 GIVEAWAY 🚨

Win a pair of race registrations to this weekend’s Fiesta de Los Spurs Run, TWO Spurs Fiesta Medals, and a SIGNED TEAM BALL! 🏃🏅🏀

Here’s how:

1. Follow @SpursGive and @San Antonio Spurs

2. RT this post!

3. Fill out this form ➡️ https://t.co/QL5Q2b4SqG pic.twitter.com/aAjEOvy1qj – 5:02 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

I keep wanting to produce hypothetical Nuggets playoff rotations for fans with certain assumptions in mind, but I just can’t bring myself to do it. – 5:00 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

THE DEFINITIVE 2022 NBA MVP DEEP DIVE WITH @Matt Moore.

We dive into Jokic, Giannis, Embiid, Booker, Luka, Tatum, and KD and give cases for why. We give a ballot as of right now, too!

APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…

WATCH ON YOUTUBE: youtube.com/watch?v=5S5fN9… – 4:33 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

😝 pic.twitter.com/6vpOh6Bh7H – 4:12 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

the shootaround vibes were good today pic.twitter.com/9KHmsSpRHp – 4:04 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

If the Lakers lose tonight, and the Spurs win, the Lakers will be eliminated from contention for the play-in tournament. – 3:06 PM