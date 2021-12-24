Spurs vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (12-18) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (16-16) at STAPLES Center

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Thursday December 23, 2021

San Antonio Spurs 0, Los Angeles Lakers 0 (10:30 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

As the Lakers play one last game at Staples Center before it officially becomes Crypto.Com Arena, here are the biggest moments for the Lakers, Clippers and other sporting events in Staples Center history espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:17 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss

Dave McMenamin @mcten

The Lakers are going back with Dwight Howard in the starting lineup tonight vs. the Spurs. – 10:00 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Dwight Howard is starting at center tonight. pic.twitter.com/eJy5pFkJqj – 10:00 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Good to see Kendrick Nunn shooting around earlier…He’s still out, but hopefully getting closer to returning

Desperately need him… pic.twitter.com/LCrtri3rZp – 9:51 PM

Ric Bucher @RicBucher

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

David Fizdale on Lakers coach Frank Vogel: “Frank has Covid, & he’s at the house watching the game tonight. Of course, we met today as a staff on Zoom & he helped us attack the game plan and get prepared and all the good stuff. Then he turns it over to us and let us do the rest.” – 9:28 PM

Story continues

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

The commemorative ticket and lanyard bring given to all fans before tonight’s Lakers game. pic.twitter.com/ZIN5nfli9F – 9:26 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

David Fizdale confirms that Dwight Howard is going to play tonight, helping the team’s depth with Trevor Ariza in protocols. – 8:47 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

David Fizdale said Dwight Howard is “definitely” going to play tonight. – 8:47 PM

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

The tradition of saying hello to Chick Hearn before every Lakers game will continue regardless what the arena is called. pic.twitter.com/u4rxOHJwkf – 8:44 PM

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

The Lakers displaying some of their most memorable moments at Staples Center over the past 22 years. pic.twitter.com/BnydazxO0X – 8:40 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron James @KingJames

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

The Lakers are playing their last game at Staples Center tonight but don’t try to commemorate the moment in front of the marquee. pic.twitter.com/DuTMAaei9m – 8:31 PM

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi

The t-shirt all fans will be getting at tonight’s Lakers game. It’s a replica of the first t-shirt giveaway at Staples Center before Game 7 of the 2000 Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers. pic.twitter.com/udrSLoJhaW – 8:20 PM

A full-day news cycle around memorializing the change of an arena name from one corporate sponsor to another is why the Lakers are the forever top of the Prestige Zone franchise rankings. – 7:45 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

No real surprise here, but Lakers head coach Frank Vogel remains in health and safety protocols, meaning David Fizdale is in line to serve as acting head coach for a third straight game. – 7:32 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Michael Cooper @ShowtimeCooper

PMers: G Leaguer Andre Ingram made headlines in 2018, when he got his NBA call up after 10 years, w/the Lakers. But he had another dream, fulfilled in October: being a contestant on his favorite game show, “Wheel of Fortune.” And winning. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3JiQG5o – 6:00 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

“I had missed playing and competing. Then it was, ‘What the hell are you complaining about? This is what you’ve been after.’”

After a concussion, COVID and an unwanted G-League stint, Jock Landale is eager to get his NBA career going.

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 5:53 PM

DeAndre Jordan @DeAndre

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

