Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Spurs vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

.

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center

The San Antonio Spurs are spending $8,424,100 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $10,520,649 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday January 6, 2025

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Chicago Sports Network

Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest

Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM

Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Spurs vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest