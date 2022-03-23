Spurs vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- San Antonio SpursLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The San Antonio Spurs (28-44) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (27-44) at Moda Center
The San Antonio Spurs are spending $4,559,121 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $4,603,936 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 23, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ROOT SPORTS
Away TV: CW35
Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620
Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!