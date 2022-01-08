Spurs vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (15-22) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (16-16) at Wells Fargo Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 7, 2022

San Antonio Spurs 0, Philadelphia 76ers 0 (7:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s that time y’all! ⏰ Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops now for your shot at a $50 @HEB gift card! pic.twitter.com/b2RUzJE6kj7:08 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sean Elliot just said on the Spurs broadcast he hopes Joel Embiid will shoot 3s because that would play into the Spurs hands.
Sixers are 6-2 when he takes five triples in a game. He hasn’t taken more than that yet. Spurs might be in trouble either way here. – 7:07 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
✈️🐂 pic.twitter.com/uKDTKTW06w7:05 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Yeah, he’s nice like that 😎
Catch @Dejounte Murray in action tonight against the Sixers!
📺: @BallySportsSA | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/EViiTsFtsw7:03 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs
starting 5️⃣ for the night
#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/lAiKi04wu86:59 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Seth getting set. ⏳
📱 @Socios pic.twitter.com/Lin6U9eUZQ6:50 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
There’s a very specific group of my followers (who are probably asleep or just waking up rn) who will be happy to know that Matisse and Jock Landale just hugged
💛💚 – 6:48 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
👀guess who’s ready to STEAL the night in his MB.01s.
👟@SoleSavy pic.twitter.com/HP2aBBdMYe6:37 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers will start Curry, Korkmaz, Thybulle, Harris, Embiid.
Gregg Popovich said pregame he didn’t know half of his players’ names, but shorthanded Spurs are going with Primo, Forbes, Murray, Bates-Diop, Poeltl. – 6:36 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Sixers starters: Curry, Korkmaz, Thybulle, Harris and Embiid. – 6:33 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Matisse Thybulle is back and in the starting lineup tonight. Embiid, Harris, Korkmaz, and Curry are the others in the starting five #Sixers6:33 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Matisse Thybulle replaces Danny Green in the starting lineup. He joins Furkan Korkmaz, Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, and Joel Embiid. #Sixers6:33 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
@Matisse Thybulle
@Tobias Harris
@Joel Embiid
@Furkan Korkmaz
@Seth Curry
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/R35CMXZqYp6:31 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sam Cassell, who’s been out because of health and safety protocols, is back out there feeding Joel Embiid pregame: pic.twitter.com/egq5nvFx266:27 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Furkan lookin’ fire and he knows it. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/paQoJ1H2oX6:07 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs
keeping plaid and simple in Philly 😎
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/CQ3xXF3xpJ5:57 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on how Spurs traveling party is coping with the omicron wave rushing over them: “Just like everybody else. Sometimes you got all your guys, sometimes you are devastated. And everything in between. That’s the kind of year we are living in. Tonight it will be our turn.” – 5:43 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris shooting pregame 3-pointers with assistant coach Sam Cassell: pic.twitter.com/akQBWvcYGw5:39 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris working out pregame with Sam Cassell #Sixers pic.twitter.com/KDGc1pMXxc5:39 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on what makes @NovaMBB coach Jay Wright, who just reached 500 wins at @VillanovaU, such a great coach: ‘He obviously knows the game. … He has high standards and holds them accountable. He does it with love.’ – 5:35 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Word is Sixers wanted to sign Tyler Johnson for longer, but it was a numbers deal with players coming back from protocols and they had to let him walk. – 5:29 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Doc Rivers says he “loved” Tyler Johnson, who Spurs just signed to a 10-day hardship pact, and wished they could have kept him: “NBA player if you know what I mean. Clever. Shoots the ball well and has a lot of grit.” – 5:26 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers say Danny Green will play, Isaiah Joe will be out tonight against the Spurs. Doc Rivers said Green will be on a minute limit.
Matisse Thybulle is back tonight as well, out of the protocols. – 5:21 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers says he “loved” Tyler Johnson and he wishes the team could’ve kept him. Johnson is now with the Spurs, their opponent tonight. #Sixers5:20 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says that he wishes the #Sixers would’ve kept Tyler Johnson. – 5:19 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Danny Green (calf) is available tonight for the Sixers.
Isaiah Joe (back) is out. – 5:17 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say Danny Green (calf) is available to play tonight, but Isaiah Joe (back) is out. – 5:16 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Isaiah Joe is out tonight. Danny Green will play. #Sixers5:16 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Isaiah Joe is out tonight. Danny Green is available to play #Sixers5:16 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Isaiah Joe is out tonight. Danny Green is available, Sixers say – 5:16 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Danny Green is available and Isaiah Joe is out tonight vs. the Spurs. – 5:16 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Danny Green is available tonight
Isaiah Joe is out #Sixers5:15 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🌟DOUBLE DAY! 🌟
1 RT = 2 votes for @Joel Embiid to #NBAAllStar! pic.twitter.com/SCfu1J1T365:01 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Don’t be a Rocco. RT to vote #DejounteMurray for #NBAAllStar 🌟 pic.twitter.com/F1HYufnBEm4:51 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have upgraded Walker & Cacok from questionable to available for tonight after they cleared protocols and completed their return to completion conditioning. – 4:45 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tre Jones has entered health and safety protocols, Spurs have announced through their injury report for tonight’s game. They now have six players in protocols. – 4:43 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Philadelphia 76ers plan to keep Paul Reed and fully guarantee his contract for this season, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. – 4:42 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Tre Jones is now the latest Spur to enter health & safety protocols, per team. – 4:36 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Tre Jones has entered H&S protocols.
Lonnie and Cacok are available tonight per Spurs – 4:35 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Friday night hoops in the Philly!
🆚 @Philadelphia 76ers
⏰ 6pm CT
📍 Wells Fargo Center
📺 @BallySportsSA
🎲 https://t.co/9tnP05yFRW
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/OtgPOyo1Rk4:08 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Schedule change for the Celtics:
The game at the 76ers on Friday, January 14 has been dropped by ESPN. That game will now be a 7:00 PM ET start.
Warriors at Bulls will air in the ESPN timeslot instead. – 3:50 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Sixers’ foremost aim, some 30 days away from the trade deadline, remains trying to convince Ben Simmons to come back and play for them this season, league sources say.
This and many other elements of the NBA’s latest trade scuttle all explained here: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-season…3:48 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Julius Randle is currently averaging 19.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in a “down year.”
Only three other players are averaging more than 19 points, ten boards and four dimes per game this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo,
Nikola Jokić and
Joel Embiid. – 3:44 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
The WFC 3 1/2 hours before the #Sixers and #Spurs tip off. #allquietinsouthphillyflow pic.twitter.com/hG7MH2dxDD3:41 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics at #76ers on Jan. 14 has been dropped by ESPN and moved to 7 p.m. ET, replaced by #Warriors#Bulls. – 3:33 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
putting in work before the night shift. pic.twitter.com/PdNeF1uz4A3:14 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
BREAKING: @Philadelphia 76ers PR has informed me the NBA has issued a stat correction for Wednesday night’s game.
Danny Green has been awarded a steal for the following play, and his new official box score is:
0 PTS
0 REBS
0 AST
0 BLK
1 STL
The historic cardio-only performance is no more. pic.twitter.com/uhrfYbgPrP3:12 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
when dreams become reality.✨
📽️@Matt_Murphy04 caught up with @Btwice_11 and talked about his journey from the @Blue_Coats to the Sixers. pic.twitter.com/GJYdyqyAFm3:02 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
🚨 NBA STAT CHANGE ALERT 🚨
You can retire your Danny Green memes.
Green has received credit for a steal that was previously awarded to Andre Drummond in the Sixers game on Jan. 5.
His official stats for the game are now:
✅ 24 MIN
✅ 0 PTS
✅ 0 REB
✅ 0 AST
✅ 1 STL
✅ 0 BLK pic.twitter.com/yvlsTNn4Ph2:41 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Matisse Thybulle was surprised to see the Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond lineups #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/07/mat… via @SixersWire #NBA2:38 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
I was chewing on this thought this morning and just decided to write about it — I don’t think it actually matters if the Sixers trade Ben Simmons this year or not (plus some trade intel) phillyvoice.com/sixers-ben-sim…2:36 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
This Week In Basketball: My around-the-league Weekend dime-dropping notes column details the latest on the Ben Simmons front and a new potential Simmons suitor and LOTS more trade scuttle as we inch closer to the Feb. 10 deadline.
It’s all one click away: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-season…1:28 PM

Devin Vassell @Yvngdevo
Appreciate you🙏🏽 one of dem ones @1GunnaGunna1:26 PM

