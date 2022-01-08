Spurs vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (15-22) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (16-16) at Wells Fargo Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 7, 2022

San Antonio Spurs 0, Philadelphia 76ers 0 (7:00 pm ET)

What's the buzz on Twitter?

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Sean Elliot just said on the Spurs broadcast he hopes Joel Embiid will shoot 3s because that would play into the Spurs hands.

Sixers are 6-2 when he takes five triples in a game. He hasn’t taken more than that yet. Spurs might be in trouble either way here. – 7:07 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

There’s a very specific group of my followers (who are probably asleep or just waking up rn) who will be happy to know that Matisse and Jock Landale just hugged

💛💚 – 6:48 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Sixers will start Curry, Korkmaz, Thybulle, Harris, Embiid.

Gregg Popovich said pregame he didn't know half of his players' names, but shorthanded Spurs are going with Primo, Forbes, Murray, Bates-Diop, Poeltl.

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Sixers starters: Curry, Korkmaz, Thybulle, Harris and Embiid.

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Matisse Thybulle is back and in the starting lineup tonight. Embiid, Harris, Korkmaz, and Curry are the others in the starting five #Sixers – 6:33 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Matisse Thybulle replaces Danny Green in the starting lineup. He joins Furkan Korkmaz, Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, and Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Sam Cassell, who’s been out because of health and safety protocols, is back out there feeding Joel Embiid pregame: pic.twitter.com/egq5nvFx26 – 6:27 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop on how Spurs traveling party is coping with the omicron wave rushing over them: “Just like everybody else. Sometimes you got all your guys, sometimes you are devastated. And everything in between. That’s the kind of year we are living in. Tonight it will be our turn.” – 5:43 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on what makes @NovaMBB coach Jay Wright, who just reached 500 wins at @VillanovaU, such a great coach: ‘He obviously knows the game. … He has high standards and holds them accountable. He does it with love.’ – 5:35 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Word is Sixers wanted to sign Tyler Johnson for longer, but it was a numbers deal with players coming back from protocols and they had to let him walk. – 5:29 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Doc Rivers says he “loved” Tyler Johnson, who Spurs just signed to a 10-day hardship pact, and wished they could have kept him: “NBA player if you know what I mean. Clever. Shoots the ball well and has a lot of grit.” – 5:26 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers say Danny Green will play, Isaiah Joe will be out tonight against the Spurs. Doc Rivers said Green will be on a minute limit.

Matisse Thybulle is back tonight as well, out of the protocols.

Danny Green (calf) is available tonight for the Sixers.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs have upgraded Walker & Cacok from questionable to available for tonight after they cleared protocols and completed their return to completion conditioning. – 4:45 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Tre Jones has entered health and safety protocols, Spurs have announced through their injury report for tonight’s game. They now have six players in protocols. – 4:43 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

The Philadelphia 76ers plan to keep Paul Reed and fully guarantee his contract for this season, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. – 4:42 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

