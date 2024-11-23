Spurs tear Man City to shreds as Guardiola’s team lurch towards crisis

Porro scored the visitors’ third, before a fourth was added in extra time - Getty Images/Carl Recine

A government has gone, a new king has been crowned, and England have crammed in two tournament disappointments since Manchester City last lost at home, although after more than two years the moment has come again and this time it feels less like a great anomaly.

The wobble has become a slump, and now is lurching towards crisis for Pep Guardiola’s team. Their fifth straight defeat in all competitions was not even close. They have injuries, but they never looked like winning this game once Erling Haaland had missed a fourth-minute chance and Tottenham picked them off expertly with two James Maddison first-half goals supplemented by two more after the break.

City, for their part, looked tired and uncertain. The game was bossed from an attacking point of view by a mesmerising performance from Dejan Kulusevski who seemed to be largely unplayable from the point of view of the City defence. He skipped away from them to help to create the third for Pedro Porro, and from then Guardiola’s players looked hollowed out. There was no intensity to their passing. No bite to their great press. One assumes that it will change at some point. Important players will come back to form, strong words will be had. But for all of them this is uncharted territory.

Guardiola has now lost five matches on the spin - AP/Dave Thompson

Guardiola stared out from under Storm Bert’s leaden skies at the worst run of his epic coaching career. After Feyenoord on Tuesday it is Liverpool at Anfield next Sunday. There was, inevitably, from the away support the old taunt about being sacked in the morning. With fewer injuries and some more confident finishing this might have been different, but then City have weathered similar problems in the past and come back just as formidable. Perhaps they will again with their manager newly pledged to their future, but so many players are struggling.

Not least Kyle Walker and Josko Gvardiol in the first half. John Stones, back in the team, came off at half-time. Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne came on in the second half and although there was a spell of City pressure on Spurs at the end it was never overwhelming. In the third minute of time added on at the end, Walker was left far behind by the pace of Timo Werner who crossed for fellow substitute Brennan Johnson to get the fourth.

Spurs came to Manchester with plenty of problems of their own and delivered a performance that did their manager Ange Postecoglou and his staff great credit. They probed City in their weakest spots down the flanks and attacked fast on the turnovers. Maddison would likely not have started had Rodrigo Bentancur not been hit with an extensive Football Association ban. He ended the game as captain before his late substitution. The second-choice defence was excellent.

An extraordinary first 20 minutes that followed hard on a full pre-match light-show and pyrotechnics tribute to Rodri, returning to the Etihad for the first time with his Ballon d’Or trophy. This was another moment that established City at the top table – those sorts of awards are the preserve of only a few. In fact, life has been so different at the club for so long it was hard for many of them to compute what came next.

The pre-match tributes to Rodri were the brightest moments of the afternoon for City - Getty Images/Carl Recine

If the previous run of four defeats had felt anomalous, a random asteroid hit on the otherwise unbreakable Guardiola system, then this one unfolded differently. City looked weak in part and those weaknesses were exploited by Spurs. City had injuries of course. Rodri was on the touchline pre-match with Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Dias, all three of them injured and they are by no means the only ones. Nathan Ake was only on the bench and Jeremy Doku and Oscar Bobb are out too.

But Spurs had injuries too, and started with their two second-choice centre-halves Ben Davies and Radu Dragusin in the team. Both of them grew in confidence as the game went on as did Spurs after a 15-second booking for Yves Bissouma for an ill-advised challenge on Phil Foden. Yet it was the vulnerability of City down their flanks – Josko Gvardiol and Kyle Walker – who seemed unable to handle their opposite numbers mano-a-mano.

Certainly Gvardiol was all over the place. He was out-muscled by Kulusevski for the first goal and then passed the ball to no-one for the second. The Swede was excellent. All brute force in the top half, and delicate touch and vision off either foot. He looked like the kind of player Guardiola loves to sign. He picked out Maddison’s back post run for the first goal.

Maddison slotted home two goals in an unexpected first half - Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt

City had created chances. Most of them fell to Erling Haaland who was either swiping away at them too early or getting the ball on the wrong foot. Only by the end of the first half did City occupy the normal territory they like to establish in an opponent’s half. But even then they looked strung out when Spurs turned the ball over and attacked on them swiftly. It might be too easy to say they badly miss Rodri’s calming influence – but they badly miss him.

The second goal was beautifully constructed after Gvardiol gave it away from Manuel Akanji’s pass. Maddison played a ball into Son and then ran past and around his team-mate for the return and took one touch to kill it, another to lift it over Ederson.

Not since a defeat to Brentford in November 2022, a result that turned out to be little more than a bad day for City, had they lost at the Etihad. Whatever Guardiola tried to change seemed to make little difference. His was a team without a spark and the possession was of the kind that Spurs could cope with. Dominic Solanke took Kulusevski’s pass to make the third for Porro. The late break created Johnson’s goal. Spurs deserved them all.

08:21 PM GMT

Pep Guardiola talks to Sky Sports

It is what it is. We started really well but then the first time they arrived [in the City area] we conceded. In the moment we are in it is more difficult to come back mentally. We cannot handle the duels like we normally do. We are struggling a bit. We congratulate Tottenham and look at ourselves, me first. There are a few reasons that we are not able to be consistent at the moment. The balance is not right, but it happens. We have the chance to break it against Feyenoord on Tuesday. Of course Rodri’s important but it’s not just that. There are a lot of little things [Pep lists a series of injuries]. We have to remember the process that gave us the last eight years. Now we have to come back, refresh our minds and break this run. The season is so long and many things are going to happen. This situation is new for us. It shows us how hard it is to achieve what we have in the last eight years. We struggled more without the ball, especially high pressing. With the ball we are more than decent and we created many chances. But in every situation it is not going well at the moment. We have to accept it and move forward.

"We have to look at ourselves, me first"



08:01 PM GMT

An unwelcome stat for City

07:55 PM GMT

James Maddison’s reaction

It’s a rare day to come to the champions, especially City, and win 4-0. It’s special. These are the days you remember and it’s important we enjoy it. Sometimes as a player you’re always looking to the next game, which it should be, but we need to enjoy this. I feel really good. It’s really nice when you make the sacrifice of not seeing your wife and kids on your birthday; these are the moments that make it worthwhile. [On the first goal] I’ve made a few runs like that this season and got the ball but not scored. The quality Kulusevski’s got… I actually said to him before the game, when you get the ball look for that inswinging cross. [Sky Sports’ Jamie Redknapp asks him whether he shinned the volley] On my birthday, Jamie, really?! [On the second goal] Defenders are petrified of Sonny so I thought instead of making the inside run I’m going around him, and then it was just about keeping cool. I know what the manager expects of his midfielders. City press high and it can be tough to get out, so I thought it would be right to try to help with the build-up. We did lots of tactical work as well of course. I’m never happy when I don’t play but I’ve been all right. I’ve got a lot of self-belief and if I go through tough spells, I’m able to think, ‘I’ll show you that the team is much better with me in it.’ Not in an arrogant way, but you need that self-belief to get out of a rut. I’m really happy and proud that I bounced back today and showed my leadership. That’s the real Spurs today. That’s the one we train towards. It had a bit of everything: we pressed high, we defended deep, we got blocks in, we relied on our keeper, we played on the counter, we built up. That’s a good benchmark for us.

James Maddison had a 28th birthday to remember. - PAUL ELLIS/AFP

07:45 PM GMT

Lads, it’s... Tottenham?

Ange Postecoglou and James Maddison celebrate a glorious victory. - James Gill /Getty Images

07:42 PM GMT

Five in a row

At the start of the season that phrase meant five titles in a row, City’s target in 2024-25. They may well still achieve it – only an idiot would write them off – but they are in crisis after losing five games in a row. It’s the first time that has happened in Pep Guardiola’s managerial career.

Pep Guardiola reflects on his fifth successive defeat. - Martin Rickett/PA

07:35 PM GMT

Watch: Johnson completes the rout

Spurs have their FOURTH 😳



07:33 PM GMT

Great chance for Liverpool

Liverpool will go eight points clear if they win at Southampton tomorrow. That’s quite a margin, even with 26 games still to play.

07:30 PM GMT

52 and out

That was also City’s first home defeat in 52 games, going back to November 2022. There will inevitably be loads of talk about City’s crisis, but I hope it doesn’t overshadow a stunning performance from Spurs. Whatever happens, we should all be grateful for Ange Postecoglou because his Spurs team make the Premier League infinitely more interesting.

At the final whistle there’s a lovely touch from James Maddison, who picks out a young fan in the crowd and gives him his shirt.

Kyle Walker reacts to City’s crushing defeat. - Naomi Baker/Getty Images

07:26 PM GMT

FT: Man City 0 Spurs 4

If that isn’t Spurs’ greatest win of the Premier League era, then I don’t know what is. They have taken the champions to the cleaners on an extraordinary night at the Etihad.

James Maddison scored two lovely goals in the first half, and Spurs played with maturity and pragmatism to pick City off in the second half. Pedro Porro and Brennan Johnson completed a victory - and a performance - that Spurs fans will talk about forever.

City have lost five games in a row, and they go to Liverpool next weekend.

07:24 PM GMT

Goal!

90+3 min: Man City 0 Spurs 4 (Johnson) City’s humiliation is complete! Timo Werner roasts Kyle Walker - how often does that happen - and slides a devastating low cross that is turned into the net from barely a yard by Brennan Johnson. Amazing.

Brennan Johnson celebrates the fourth goal. - PAUL ELLIS/AFP

07:23 PM GMT

90+2 min: Man City 0 Spurs 3

Akanji is booked for fouling Bergvall.

07:21 PM GMT

89 min: Man City 0 Spurs 3

Triple substitution for Spurs Timo Werner, Djed Spence and Lucas Bergvall replace Pape Sarr, Destiny Udogie and James Maddison, who scored two gorgeous goals on his 28th birthday.

James Maddison celebrates his second goal. - Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA

07:19 PM GMT

86 min: Man City 0 Spurs 3

Johnson, clearly offside, rounds Ederson and hits the post. The chance came from another outstanding bit of play by Kulusevski. He has developed into a genuinely world-class footballer; in fact he looks like a City player.

07:16 PM GMT

85 min: Man City 0 Spurs 3

Spurs have scored 11 goals on their last four visits to the Etihad, a frankly bonkers statistic.

07:15 PM GMT

84 min: Man City 0 Spurs 3

Grealish’s cross is volleyed over by Bernardo Silva, a tough chance even for somebody with his technical ability.

07:12 PM GMT

80 min: Man City 0 Spurs 3

Fine save by Vicario! De Bruyne plays a beautiful return pass to Haaland, whose shot is superbly kept out to his right by Vicario. That’s his best save so far. The ball runs loose and De Bruyne, trying to shoot, ends up kicking Bissouma instead.

He accuses Bissouma of diving, which leads to a brief bit of aggro with players piling in from all angles. De Bruyne is booked, as is Sarr for his part in the aggro.

Yves Bissouma and Kevin De Bruyne exchange unpleasantries. - Naomi Baker/Getty Images

07:09 PM GMT

78 min: Man City 0 Spurs 3

Bernardo Silva is booked for tripping Maddison. City’s players look really confused by what is happening to them.

Bernardo Silva is booked for a foul on James Maddison. - Molly Darlington/Reuters

07:08 PM GMT

77 min: Man City 0 Spurs 3

Gundogan hits a fierce shot from a tight angle that is kept out by Vicario. Good positioning.

07:05 PM GMT

74 min: Man City 0 Spurs 3

Double substitution for City Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish replace Rico Lewis and the limping Savinho.

07:04 PM GMT

73 min: Man City 0 Spurs 3

Foden wriggles away from a defender on the edge of the area before mishitting a low that that is comfortably saved by Vicario. That’s City first shot on target since half-time.

07:01 PM GMT

70 min: Man City 0 Spurs 3

This wouldn’t be Pep Guardiola’s biggest home defeat. City lost 5-2 at home to Leicester in 2020-21, when Jamie Vardy had a field day. Many people wrote City off then as well. They’ve won every Premier League title since.

07:00 PM GMT

69 min: Man City 0 Spurs 3

Gvardiol stands up a deep cross that is headed over by Haaland. Not even he could jump high enough to get over the ball and keep it down.

Erling Haaland has had a frustrating night. - Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

06:58 PM GMT

66 min: Man City 0 Spurs 3

Fine save by Ederson! Another Spurs counter-attack, another big chance. Solanke beats his man and finds Kulusevski in the inside-right channel. He strolls into the area, cuts back onto his left foot and lifts a shot that is pawed away by the falling Ederson.

06:56 PM GMT

65 min: Man City 0 Spurs 3

Gvardiol does well to control Savinho’s cross on the chest but sprays a difficult half-volley over the bar. City look unusually low on confidence; no surprise given the run they’re having.

Pep Guardiola is facing a fifth straight defeat - Dave Thompson/AP

06:54 PM GMT

63 min: Man City 0 Spurs 3

Spurs substitution Brennan Johnson replaces Son Heung-min, who played a big part in the second and third goals.

06:53 PM GMT

62 min: Man City 0 Spurs 3

Spurs have famously been 3-0 up against City before and ended up losing - see Jon Macken biography for the full story. But they look in good shape here to inflict City’s first defeat at the Etihad in two years. Brentford were the last team to beat them on their own turf, with Ivan Toney part of their victory before the last World Cup.

06:52 PM GMT

61 min: Man City 0 Spurs 3

Bernardo Silva’s low cross from the right reaches Gvardigol, whose first-time shot is well blocked by Porro. Vicario probably had it covered but I wouldn’t put the farm on it.

06:52 PM GMT

60 min: Man City 0 Spurs 3

Haaland hits the bar! Haaland nicks the ball off Bissouma on the right side of the area, turns and curls an instant shot that hits the top of the crossbar. That was a fine effort from a very tight angle.

06:51 PM GMT

59 min: Man City 0 Spurs 3

“You’re getting sacked in the morning,” is the chant from the Spurs fans in the corner of the Etihad. Five defeats in a row usually means questions are asked of the manager, but not Pep Guardiola.

06:50 PM GMT

57 min: Man City 0 Spurs 3

If City aren’t careful this could get even uglier. Apart from the first 10 minutes, they haven’t been at the races.

Pedro Porro was on City’s books from 2019-22 but didn’t play for the first team and spent most of the time out on loan.

Pedro Porro blasts Spurs into a 3-0 lead. - Molly Darlington/Reuters

06:46 PM GMT

55 min: Man City 0 Spurs 3

Rico Lewis takes out of his frustration on Maddison and is booked.

06:44 PM GMT

Goal!

53 min: Man City 0 Spurs 3 (Pedro Porro) Pedro Porro has made it three!! This is astonishing. It came on the counter-attack, sparked by a beautiful, sinuous run from Kulusevski in the centre of the field. He gave the ball to Son, who returned it with a deft chipped pass that took two defenders out of the game. Kulusevski galloped down the left but then slightly overhit his long cross-cum-pass towards Solanke. No matter: Solanke retrieved the ball beyond the far post and laid it back for Porro to lash past Ederson. My word.

Pedro PORRO! 👊



06:42 PM GMT

50 min: Man City 0 Spurs 2

We probably all expected City to make a ferocious start to the second half but that hasn’t been the case at all. Spurs are keeping the ball with surprising ease.

06:39 PM GMT

47 min: Man City 0 Spurs 2

Spurs were 2-0 up at Brighton last month and lost, so they’ll be taking precisely bugger all for granted here.

Ange Postecoglou and Pep Guardiola watch on. - Robbie Jay Barrat/AMA

06:36 PM GMT

46 min: Man City 0 Spurs 2

City have made a half-time substitution: Nathan Ake is on for John Stones.

06:22 PM GMT

Half-time verdict

A great performance from Spurs and now a challenge for both managers. Pep Guardiola will be troubled by the performances of his two full-backs Josko Gvardiol and Kyle Walker. The latter has really struggled with Son Heung-min breaking on him. City have had chances and they could well take one early in the second half and direct the momentum behind them. But they have rarely looked so easy to get through as this. Dejan Kulusevski is the game’s most influential player so far. James Maddison took his goals very well and has responded to Ange Postecoglou’s demand to make more of those runs in behind. Spurs second-choice defenders Ben Davies and Radu Dragusin have been brilliant so far.

06:21 PM GMT

HT: Man City 0 Spurs 2

Manchester City could be facing a fifty straight defeat after a dramatic first half at the Etihad. They started brilliantly but were stunned by two charming goals from James Maddison, back in the Spurs side on his 28th birthday. City had plenty of the ball after that without rediscovering their early threat.

One way or another, the second half is going to give us a cracking story.

06:19 PM GMT

45+2 min: Man City 0 Spurs 2

Kyle Walker loses his rag and shoves Maddison over the touchline. Free-kick to Spurs on the left wing, near the corner flag, but they take it short and end up going back to the goalkeeper.

06:18 PM GMT

45 min: Man City 0 Spurs 2

Three minutes of added time.

06:16 PM GMT

44 min: Man City 0 Spurs 2

Bernardo Silva’s flat cross from the left is volleyed over by acrobatically by Foden, eight yards from goal. That was a pretty good chance as well.

06:14 PM GMT

42 min: Man City 0 Spurs 2

Another dangerous Spurs attack ends with Bissouma curling over from 25 yards.

Moments later Kulusevski tees up Son, who turns back into trouble instead of shooting first time with his left shot. Son’s chance was a really good one.

06:12 PM GMT

41 min: Man City 0 Spurs 2

Vicario is down, which allows the players on both sides to take a drink.

06:11 PM GMT

37 min: Man City 0 Spurs 2

A poor backheader by Pedro Porro is almost stolen by Savinho. Vicario does his right-back a favour by charging from his line to beat Savinho to the ball.

Savinho challenges Vicario. - Molly Darlington/Reuters

06:08 PM GMT

37 min: Man City 0 Spurs 2

Savinho pings a decent low drive from the edge of the D. Vicario gets down to his right to make a comfortable save.

06:07 PM GMT

35 min: Man City 0 Spurs 2

City look a bit shell-shocked. A goal would change everything but for now there’s a kind of impotent confusion to City’s attacking play.

06:07 PM GMT

Happy birthday

James Maddison, 28 today, scores his second goal. - Dave Thompson/AP

06:03 PM GMT

31 min: Man City 0 Spurs 2

Savinho’s stooping header is well saved to his right by Vicario, though the flag went up for offside straight after.

06:01 PM GMT

28 min: Man City 0 Spurs 2

Another chance for Spurs! Son wanders infield and slips a reverse pass to Solanke, who holds off Walker and hits a rising drive from the edge of the area. It’s too straight and Ederson fingertips it over the bar.

05:59 PM GMT

26 min: Man City 0 Spurs 2

Foden shoots across goal and well wide from a tight angle. He does at least look sharp and has taken up some excellent positions. You’d fancy City to score at least one and probably more; the worry for them is that you’d also fancy Spurs to score more.

Phil Foden’s face says it all. - PAUL ELLIS/AFP

05:57 PM GMT

25 min: Man City 0 Spurs 2

Two seasons ago City were 2-0 down at home to Spurs and recovered to win 4-2, a victory that reignited their title challenge. They really need something similar here. If they lose this game they could be eight points behind Liverpool by tomorrow night.

05:56 PM GMT

24 min: Man City 0 Spurs 2

Extraordinary stuff at the Etihad. Spurs clearly focussed on putting pressure on Josko Gvardiol who has given up the chances for both goals. James Maddison has scored them both and he may not even have been playing if Rodrigo Bentancur had not been suspended by the FA. That said, City have missed lots of chances - especially Erling Haaland. Defensively, City look very vulnerable.

Josko Gvardiol was at fault for both goals. - Molly Darlington/Reuters

05:55 PM GMT

22 min: Man City 0 Spurs 2

Chance for Haaland! Gvardiol’s low pass across the area is slammed over the bar by Haaland, who throws his hands in frustration. It wasn’t an easy chance, and he was under pressure, but he’d usually hit the target from there.

05:52 PM GMT

Goal!

20 min: Man City 0 Spurs 2 (Maddison) Happy birthday Jamea Maddison! He has doubled Spurs’ lead with another outstanding goal. It stemmed from a City mistake, with Gvardiol’s pass going straight to Maddison 25 yards from goal, but the rest was sublime. Maddison fed the ball into Son on the edge of the area and kept running. Son reversed an early return pass to Maddison, who controlled it with a velvet touch and dinked the ball gently over Ederson. Maddison had almost no space to work in so both touches had to be perfect; they were.

James Maddison has his and Spurs' second! 💥



05:51 PM GMT

18 min: Man City 0 Spurs 1

Fine save by Ederson! Son cuts inside from the left and strikes a trademark booming curler towards the far top corner. Ederson leaps to his left, strains every sinew and just manages to push the ball around the post. That was a lovely effort from Son.

05:50 PM GMT

17 min: Man City 0 Spurs 1

Spurs are having plenty of the ball now. Solanke is this close to collecting a loose ball and running straight through on goal, but John Stones makes a vital interception.

05:49 PM GMT

17 min: Man City 0 Spurs 1

James Maddison is 28 today, and he’s just given himself the best birthday present of all.

05:48 PM GMT

16 min: Man City 0 Spurs 1

Foden, who has started the game very well in the No10 position, takes a pass on the stretch and pokes a half-volley just over the bar from 15 yards. He had to take it early with Davies coming across.

05:45 PM GMT

Goal!

13 min: Man City 0 Spurs 1 (Maddison) Spurs take the lead with a superb goal! It’s completely against the run of play but it was beautifully constructed. Kulusevski slipped away from Gvardiol on the right, spotted Maddison pelting it into the box and curled a perfectly weighted cross-cum-pass to find him at the far post. Maddison met it with a cushioned volley from six yards that gave Ederson no chance. The pass, the run and the finish were all exemplary.

05:44 PM GMT

11 min: Man City 0 Spurs 0

Good save by Vicario! Savinho dummies a defender cleverly and pushes the ball across the area to Haaland. He sweeps a first-time shot that is kicked away at the near post by Vicario. That’s a pretty good reaction save.

05:42 PM GMT

9 min: Man City 0 Spurs 0

Spurs have survived the first wave of City attacks. Now they need to find a way to get on the ball and in the game.

Bernardo Silva is challenged by Dejan Kulusevski. - Molly Darlington/Reuters

05:39 PM GMT

7 min: Man City 0 Spurs 0

Gundogan’s pass over the top just evades Walker, though he looked offside anyway. Spurs can’t get out at the moment.

05:37 PM GMT

5 min: Man City 0 Spurs 0

Chance for Haaland! Gvardiol finds Haaland in all sorts of space on the right side of the area. The ball gets stuck under his feet, and by the time he gets a shot away Davies is able to get across and block. A better first touch would have given Haaland a clear chance.

05:35 PM GMT

3 min: Man City 0 Spurs 0

A really fast start from City. Foden’s fine angled pass finds Gvardiol on the left. His chipped cross is headed back across goal by Haaland and Spurs eventually clear.

Erling Haaland in action. - PAUL ELLIS/AFP

05:34 PM GMT

2 min: Man City 0 Spurs 0

The resulting free-kick, taken by Gundogan, hits the unsighted Akanki and goes wide. City have started in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Phil Foden as the No10, Rico Lewis on the right of midfield and Savinho on the left.

05:33 PM GMT

1 min: Man City 0 Spurs 0

Spurs kick off from right to left as we watch. They lose the ball, Bissouma fouls Foden and is booked after 16 seconds. Oh dear.

05:22 PM GMT

Rodri to be presented with Ballon d’Or

They’re not messing around at the Etihad - his name picked out in RODRI fireworks; a full pitch RODRI cover; a full light show as the man himself comes out. I can remember when Michael Owen won his Ballon d’Or in 2001. It was a presentation and a handshake pre-match at Anfield as if he’d just won supporters’ player of the year.

RODRI. - Carl Recine/Getty Images

05:22 PM GMT

A reminder of the teams

Manchester City (possible 4-3-3) Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol; Bernardo, Lewis, Gundogan; Savinho, Haaland, Foden.

Substitutes: Ortega, Ake, Grealish, De Bruyne, Nunes, Wright, Simpson-Pusey, O’Reilly, McAtee.

Tottenham Hotspur (possible 4-3-3) Vicario; Pedro Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison; Kulusevski, Solanke, Son.

Substitutes: Forster, Gray, Bergvall, Werner, Johnson, Spence, Lankshear, Olusesi, Hardy.

Referee John Brooks.

05:21 PM GMT

Rodri back at the Etihad Stadium

The Ballon d’Or winner Rodri is pitchside for the warm-up for the first time since his injury as the City players prepare. Chatting with fellow injured City players Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Dias, the latter of whom is wearing a pair of extremely baggy leather trousers and a high-cut cream jacket. The look is very 2024. Not one that just anyone can pull off, but I think he’s managed it.

05:17 PM GMT

Ange Postecoglou on his team selection

James Maddison was one of the ones who trained with us during the international break so he’s one of the fresher ones. Brennan [Johnson] will still have a big part to play when he comes on.

James Maddison (centre) warms up at the Etihad. - Carl Recine/Getty Images

05:13 PM GMT

City’s chastening defeat lays bare strength of coalition against them

By Sam Wallace

Again and again, Manchester City have appealed over the heads of the Premier League executive to speak directly to their fellow 19 clubs as if City themselves were running the competition. The club have rejected the analysis of the league’s in-house lawyers, contradicted the league’s public statements and even offered the services of its own alternative legal hotline.

On Friday morning City eventually got their answer – and for those in the City camp proposing the alternative arrangement it was chastening.

05:03 PM GMT

Manchester in November

A Manchester City fan sits alone in the rain at the Etihad Stadium. - Carl Recine/Getty Images

04:58 PM GMT

Today’s Premier League results

Leicester 1-2 Chelsea

Arsenal 3-0 Nottm Forest

Aston Villa 2-2 Crystal Palace

Bournemouth 1-2 Brighton

Everton 0-0 Bournemouth

Fulham 1-4 Wolves

Ethan Nwaneri, 17, scored in Arsenal’s win over Nottingham Forest. - Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

04:22 PM GMT

Team news

Both managers make three changes from their league defeats a fortnight ago.

City bring in John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Bernardo Silva for Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, Mateo Kovacic (injured) and Matheus Nunes. That probably means Rico Lewis will start in midfield.

Spurs include Ben Davies, Yves Bissouma and James Maddison in place of Cristian Romero (injured), Rodrigo Bentancur and Brennan Johnson.

04:20 PM GMT

Good evening

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live, minute-by-minute coverage of Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. For a team that has lost four games in a row and is facing 115 charges, City will go into the game in remarkably good spirits. There a simple reason for that: Pep Guardiola is staying at the club for at least two more seasons.

The announcement of Guardiola’s new contract felt like a carefully timed two fingers to the rest of the Premier League. “Seventy-five per cent of the clubs want [City to be relegated], because I know what they do behind the scenes and this sort of stuff. But I don’t live with it, I live with the four defeats, what I have to do. There are lawyers on both sides.

“I prefer not to be in that position but once it’s there, I love it. Because when you believe in your club, and the people there. I believe what they say to me and the reasons why.”

There is a different type of pressure on Ange Postecoglou, whose Spurs team continue a disappointing start to the season by losing at home to Ipswich before the international break. “It’s really important we move on pretty quickly,” he said. “I don’t get the sense the lads are down in the dumps in any way. I think there is a determination there to get back to the level we need to be and get consistency around that.

“You are playing City at their place and they have a pretty imposing record there. Those four losses have all been away from home. Irrespective, it is always a great test and a great challenge for us.

“It’s great that Pep has re-signed. It’s fantastic for the Premier League. He keeps setting the standard, which is great for all of us trying to mow him down.”

Kick off 5.30pm.