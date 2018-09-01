Spurs star Son avoids national service

Spurs star Son Heung-min avoids national service

Tottenham fans can will breathe a little easier after Son Heung-min avoided two years of national service when leading South Korea’s U23 side to the Asian Games gold medal.

Son was instrumental in defeating Japan U-23 2-1 in the final match on Saturday, providing both assists in extra time for Lee Seungwoo and Hwang Hee-chan. Aysase Ueda pulled one back for Japan late on, but they could not force the much-needed equaliser.

The win gave South Korea a fifth Asian Games title and, more importantly for Spurs fans, Son earns an exemption from serving in his country’s two-year national service as an Asiad gold-medallist, and is now free to return to the north London outfit.



