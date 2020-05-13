Spurs star Dele Alli held at knifepoint and struck in face by robbers

Spurs star Dele Alli was held at knifepoint by robbers in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The England midfielder, 24, was also struck in the face during the ordeal in north London.

He has been self-isolating with other people and there were five in the house - Alli and his brother, their partners and a friend.

Two males gained entry to the property in Barnet and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing, Scotland Yard said.

Alli and the other victims were apparently downstairs at the time and shaken by what happened, the Daily Mail reported.

In a tweet, Alli thanked people for "all the messages", adding: "Horrible experience but we're all okay now. Appreciate the support."

Footage from the star's CCTV cameras has been passed to police, the newspaper added.

A statement from the Met Police said: "Police were called at approximately 00:35hrs on Wednesday, 13 May to reports of a robbery at a residential address in Barnet.

"Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing.

"Two male occupants at the property suffered minor facial injuries after being assaulted. They did not require hospital treatment."

No arrests have been made.

The incident comes two months after Alli's Tottenham teammate Jan Vertonghen's family was robbed at knifepoint while he was away for a Champions League match.

Four thieves wearing balaclavas raided his home as he travelled to Germany for the last-16 second leg with RB Leipzig in March.

The defender's wife and two children were unharmed.