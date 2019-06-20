Hearn: Joshua-Ruiz rematch could take place in November at Tottenham's new stadium

Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr is likely to take place on November 16 later this year and could be contested at the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed the autumn date as Joshua aims to win back the heavyweight titles he lost to the Mexican in a shock defeat earlier this month.

The 29-year-old’s seventh-round loss came at New York’s Madison Square Garden - his first professional fight outside the UK.

A venue for a possible rematch is yet to be confirmed but Hearn believes a decision is imminent.

Speaking to iFL TV, Hearn said: “We’re deep in the process of dates and venues. There isn’t a decision yet but I think this week there will be a decision in terms of the dates.

“That period runs from November 16 - December 14 - that’s the window.

“He has it in his head to ‘put it right’ where it went wrong.

“Common sense will tell you to do it in the UK.”

Andy Ruiz Jr defeated Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden.. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Hearn earmarked Tottenham’s new state-of-the-art, multi-purpose stadium as possible location for the bout.

The 62,000-seater stadium, which opened in April and cost a reported £1bn, has been purpose-built to accommodate NFL matches and will also host Saracens rugby matches.

Wembley Stadium and Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, venues where Joshua has previously fought and won, are also being considered.

“From a UK point of view it’s Tottenham, it’s Wembley or it’s Cardiff,” Hearn added. “Obviously Tottenham and Wembley don’t have a roof, November 16 is the date in that respect.

“If it’s in Cardiff there are multiple dates, if it’s in London, Tottenham or Wembley that’s the date, the international break.”

“Again, November, it’s outdoors, not ideal but they’re two amazing venues. If it’s in America we’ve had three different approaches.

“Our preference is MSG if it’s in America.”

