Spurs setting jersey retirement date for Tony Parker

One of San Antonio's all-time greats is set to have his jersey hanging from the rafters of the AT&T Center in 2019-20.

The Spurs announced Friday, they will be retiring Tony Parker's No. 9 on Nov. 11 when the team hosts the Grizzlies.

Parker, 37, retired from the NBA in June following a 2018-19 season with the Hornets in which he missed the playoffs for the first time in his lengthy career. He averaged 9.5 points in his final campaign.

But now the four-time NBA champion and 2007 Finals MVP will be honored for his role in building one of the most successful dynasties in the history of the league as San Antonio's reliable floor general.

Parker, a six-time all-star, is the Spurs' all-time leader in assists (6,829), ranks second in games played (1,198), fourth in points (18,943) and steals (1,032), fifth in free throws made (3,309) and sixth in rebounds (3,313).

In his 18-year career, Parker was one of only five players to record at least 19,000 points and 7,000 assists — joining the likes of Oscar Robertson, John Stockton, Gary Payton and LeBron James.

Coach Gregg Popovich's core group of Parker, Manu Ginobili and Tim Duncan won four championships as a unit, and now Parker is the last of the trio to retire.

San Antonio's new era is headlined by LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan and a bevy of up-and-coming guards in Derrick White, Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker.

One of the league's most historically dominant franchises is starting a new chapter.