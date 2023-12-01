Spurs rookie Wembanyama playing against Hawks after status in question with hip tightness

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama will play for the Spurs on Thursday night against the Atlanta Hawks after being listed as questionable with a sore hip.

San Antonio initially listed the No. 1 pick from France as questionable with right hip tightness Wednesday afternoon and his status was still in question 90 minutes before tipoff against Atlanta.

“All these guys want to play every night,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said of Wembanyama’s desire to play.

The Spurs were hoping Wembanyama could help them snap a 12-game losing streak. Atlanta has lost two straight and six of 10.

Wembanyama has played every game of his rookie season. He is averaging 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.3 steals while playing 30.1 minutes per game.

Wembanyama’s availability puts his status in question for Friday’s game in New Orleans in the second game of a back-to-back.

“Well, if he’s questionable tonight, the back-to-back would make us think about (his availability) pretty seriously,” Popovich said.

The Associated Press